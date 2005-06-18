from the sticking-it-to-the-consumer dept.
Car makers like Jaguar Land Rover and Peugeot have been accused of using special software to raise spare parts prices.
Ever had the nagging suspicion that your car's manufacturer was charging outrageous prices for parts simply because it could? Software might be to blame. Reuters has obtained documents from a lawsuit indicating that Jaguar Land Rover, Peugeot, Renault and other automakers have been using Accenture software (Partneo) that recommended price increases for spare parts based on "perceived value." If a brand badge or other component looked expensive, Partneo would suggest raising the price up to a level that drivers would still be willing to pay. It would even distinguish parts based on whether or not there was "pricing supervision" over certain parts (say, from insurance companies or focused publications) to avoid sparking an outcry.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 05, @03:29PM (6 children)
Humans are the cause of cruelty.
If you don't like it, capitalism offers one way out in this limited circumstance. Somebody else needs to go in business manufacturing replacement parts. They can't do that because of imaginary property laws?
Again, the humans are the cause of the cruelty.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Tuesday June 05, @03:36PM (1 child)
I hate humanity so fucking much. Just So. Fucking. Much.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 05, @04:01PM
Good thing you're subsentient then or we'd have ourselves a problem.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Immerman on Tuesday June 05, @03:46PM (2 children)
You've obviously never watched cats play with their prey. Humanity hardly has a lock on cruelty.
And capitalism is nothing but a minimally liberated version of monarchy, with all the cruelty that entails. It's just the result of the merchant-princes holding royalty hostage to get a bigger slice of the pie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 05, @04:02PM (1 child)
Unrestrained capitalism eventually devolves into monarchy or oligarchy. Probably monarchy once the oligarchy devours itself. It's an inherent contradiction, and that inherent contradiction cannot be ignore. The working class then becomes the serf class.
Why should we put unrestrained capitalism in place then?
I've identified a problem that capitalism can address. Must we throw the baby out with the bathwater?
Socialism too, like capitalism, does not work in its pure, theoretical form.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 05, @04:15PM
Do you have citations for your presumptions? Unrestrained capitalism leeds to monarchy, or oligarchy? Surely you have some historical examples?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 05, @04:22PM
If we ignore imaginary property laws, then another way out in this circumstance is to steal the parts in question. While classic cars aren't life-or-death situations, the Heinz dilemma [wikipedia.org] is based on a real question of what to do in the face of business practices and laws that lead to unfair outcomes.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 05, @04:24PM
