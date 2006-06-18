from the the-Fermi-GAP dept.
The Moons of Some Giant Alien Planets Could Host Life
Researchers have identified more than 100 giant exoplanets that may have potentially life-hosting moons. The new analysis could change the way scientists search for life in the cosmos, study team members said. That search has generally focused on places more or less like Earth — rocky planets in the "habitable zone" of their host star, that just-right range of distances where liquid water could exist on a world's surface. Jupiter-like planets don't seem like good candidates in this regard, because they have no discernible surface. But the rocky moons of such gas giants may be a different story, study team members said.
Also at University of California, Riverside.
Exploring Kepler Giant Planets in the Habitable Zone (arXiv:1805.03370)
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday June 06, @04:43AM
I'm puzzled that anyone ever had the idea that surface water was even necessary.
Quite a while back someone demonstrated that blasting a closed container of earth's primordial chemicals with electric arc resulted in the formation of amino acids.
Surely Jupiter has a layer of water clouds. Surely Jupiter also has lightning. Given all the comets that hit Jupiter there's lots of nitrogen.
