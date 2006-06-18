from the positronic-incel dept.
Health researchers have published an editorial examining research related to the use of sex robots:
Science fiction aside, advanced sex robots are currently heating up the market, with several companies now offering more and more life-like artificial partners, mostly ones mimicking women. Skeptics fear the desirable droids could escalate misogyny and violence against women, ignite deviant urges in pedophiles, or further isolate the sexually frustrated. Sexbot makers, on the other hand, have been pumping their health claims into advertisements, including that the amorous androids could reduce the spread of sexually transmitted disease, aid in sex therapies, and curb deviant desires in pedophiles and other sex offenders.
So far, those claims are "rather specious," according to health researchers Chantal Cox-George of St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in London and Susan Bewley of King's College London. In an editorial [DOI: 10.11336/bmjsrh-2017-200012] [DX] published Monday in BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health, the pair highlight that there are virtually no studies that help bang out the validity of the many health arguments surging around sexbots—arguments both for and against them.
That data dry-spell doesn't let doctors off the hook, though, Cox-George and Bewley write. They call for researchers to get busy setting up studies that will nail the answers. In the meantime, "an absence of evidence does not excuse the medical profession from discussing and debating the issues, as there will inevitably be consequences for physical, mental and social well-being."
Sex technology is already an estimated $30 billion industry, they note. At least four companies are now making adult female sexbots, costing $5,000 to $50,000, and at least one is making "pedobots." The mannequins come with variable ages, features, and even programmable personalities, along with customizable oral, vaginal, and anal openings. Male sexbots are said to be in the works.
An Australian forensic criminologist goes further, speculating that "pedobots" may be illegal down under (archive):
Sexbots, and that includes pedobots, have been developed to allow users to play out sexual fantasies. In the child sexual abuse cases I have worked on, you see an escalation in activity in some cases—from an offender sourcing online child sexual abuse material, to actively seeking a physical interaction with a child when the online material does not bring the same sexual gratification. Pedobots could easily fit into this continuum of escalation.
It's also worth highlighting that Australia's legal definition of child pornography (material that describes or depicts a person under 16 years of age, or who appears to be less than 16, in a manner that would offend a reasonable adult) does not capture all images or representations that someone with an interest in children may find sexually arousing. With no evidence to the contrary, my experience tells me that the sexualization of children—be that in cartoons, songs, robots, or whatever form—will increase the desires of some who find children attractive, and put more children at risk, not less.
[...] It remains debatable whether pedobots would fall under the category of child pornography. As the law stands, child pornography can be created without directly involving a real person—child sexual abuse material can include images, text, and three-dimensional objects. This would appear to include pedobots. However, the notion of a life-like child robot produced for the sexual gratification of adults, I would argue, would offend most reasonable adults.
Should a harmless activity (fooling around with a sex robot) be banned for its potential to cause "escalation"? Should "pedobot" buyers get added to a watchlist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @04:11PM (2 children)
Nothing can go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @04:13PM (1 child)
We need to outlaw these before we're overrun by incels. Incels should be taken out back and shot before they can have children.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 06, @04:38PM
Mass media have been running articles and editorials about banning sex bots (see TFA or other comment) for at least a couple of years now, but I don't think many have stopped to consider what it would mean to incel communities if harmless sex robots were banned. Aside: "using a sex robot encourages rape/pedophilia/misogyny" is a stupid argument for and by normies. You could use similar arguments to ban encryption, cryptocurrency, safe recreational drugs, etc.
https://campaignagainstsexrobots.org [campaignagainstsexrobots.org]
https://www.feministcurrent.com/2017/04/27/sex-robots-epitomize-patriarchy-offer-men-solution-threat-female-independence/ [feministcurrent.com]
My guess is that it would really accelerate discontent and cause a wave of mass murders.
Nobody needs a sex robot to get off, but it's just funny that the incels would be denied real sex (whether or not it is truly "involuntary" is debatable, but they believe it is if they identify that way) and then on top of that be denied sex with a sufficiently advanced doll. You can't spend your slave wages (obviously, these people aren't successful "Chads" [harvard.edu]) on a moving doll, because it could make you more of a gross meanie to real people!
The optics of that are so bad. They will feel like they are under siege.
Aside from all that, it would also be funny to see underground smuggling of robot parts, which could happen if either sex bots or "pedobots" are banned.
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Wednesday June 06, @04:13PM (2 children)
I suspect this study will be cited to help justify the need for funding academic studies about the utility and efficacy of sex bots.
More work for college undergrads!
(Score: 2) by AssCork on Wednesday June 06, @04:21PM (1 child)
Let me know if they need project-manager types for hearding volunteers and observing test-scenarios.
Just popped-out of a tight spot. Came out mostly clean, too.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 06, @04:44PM
Congratulations, you've been hired to "fill" the Robotic Anal Management (RAM) "opening".
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 06, @04:20PM
oh em gee
