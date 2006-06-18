18/06/06/1448235 story
from the VFS-G? dept.
Microsoft employee Saeed Noursalehi announced the decision to rename Microsoft's Git Virtual File System (GVFS) due to a conflict with the GNOME Virtual File System (Gvfs) project:
We’ve heard the feedback, so lets use this issue to come up with a new name for this project. As we all know, folks from Microsoft don’t have a rich tradition of picking super awesome names for things. I'm no exception to that pattern, so I was thinking we could all put some sensible suggestions into this issue. I’ll then compile a short list and then we’ll all get to vote on the new name.
Source: https://github.com/Microsoft/GVFS/issues/72
(Score: 2) by AssCork on Wednesday June 06, @06:02PM (1 child)
. . . and Microsoft is already changing the labels on everything.
Someone should drag their marketing team out into Tienanmen Square already.
Just popped-out of a tight spot. Came out mostly clean, too.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday June 06, @06:20PM
Hey! I'll have you know that the Chinese have recently taken a very strong stance on pollution and littering.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Wednesday June 06, @06:06PM
"Clippy FS", or perhaps, "Virty McVirtualfase"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @06:16PM
the article that may have instigated the change in stance: https://medium.com/@DuroSoft/despite-backlash-microsoft-sticks-with-controversial-gvfs-name-57d6e175af9c [medium.com]