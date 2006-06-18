Stories
Microsoft Planning to Rename GVFS After it Discovered Name Conflict With GNOME Virtual File System

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 06, @05:44PM   Printer-friendly
from the VFS-G? dept.
Software

pvanhoof writes:

Microsoft employee Saeed Noursalehi announced the decision to rename Microsoft's Git Virtual File System (GVFS) due to a conflict with the GNOME Virtual File System (Gvfs) project:

We’ve heard the feedback, so lets use this issue to come up with a new name for this project. As we all know, folks from Microsoft don’t have a rich tradition of picking super awesome names for things. I'm no exception to that pattern, so I was thinking we could all put some sensible suggestions into this issue. I’ll then compile a short list and then we’ll all get to vote on the new name.

Source: https://github.com/Microsoft/GVFS/issues/72

Original Submission


