The government has been told to "up its game" over plans to guarantee a minimum internet speed for all broadband users. Peers said the current Universal Service Obligation (USO), which will entitle consumers to a minimum internet speed of 10Mbps, was "unambitious".

But the government said the USO was a "safety net" and it had "much greater ambitions". "The USO has an important part to play in ensuring that no-one is left behind," it added.

Labour spokesman Lord Stevenson of Balmacara opened the debate by saying the House had previously asked for the USO to specify a download speed of 30Mbps, but the general election halted work on the issue. He said the current USO plans contradict other government initiatives. "Surely the architecture of the USO has to be consistent with the government's productivity plan, the industrial strategy and the national infrastructure plan."

"The argument is that without some ambition the USO itself may become a constraint on all these important challenges," he said.