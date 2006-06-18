18/06/06/1946245 story
How-to-Geek has a quick overview of the best places to find free audiobooks legally. Great for commutes, road trips, and other travel, these collections include more than just public domain titles. The quality varies but good ones are out there. The list starts out with the obvious destinations of Project Gutenberg and LibriVox and is topped off with a mention of your local public library, which should not be overlooked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @09:05PM (1 child)
When I did a downloading spree on the (ILLEGAL) Library Genesis, I found at least a couple of audiobooks.
Other people have mentioned audiobookbay, but I can't vouch for it because I don't listen to audiobooks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @09:12PM
Neither do I.
I prefer reading them (grin)
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday June 06, @09:12PM
I have had trouble navigating the Internet Archive. They have multiple projects and I can get lost between them.
Recently I discovered the Open Library by the Internet Archive. It is striving to be an index of all books published, but also includes links to ebooks if there is a copy made available. Without knowing it exists it is difficult to find that content through the Internet Archive landing page (you have to read their projects page).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @09:15PM
The appeal of audiobooks is lost for me.
Look, I searched everywhere and couldn't find any colouring audiobook.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday June 06, @09:18PM
Of course, exporting any given e-book as text, and then performing a cat book.txt | speak[-ng] is always an option, but one that often results in less enjoyment than might initially be expected.
For Debian and maybe others, install the espeak-ng package. Enjoy!