Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Best Places to Find Free Audiobooks (Legally)

posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday June 06, @08:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the i-hear-what-you-are-saying dept.
Career & Education

canopic jug writes:

How-to-Geek has a quick overview of the best places to find free audiobooks legally. Great for commutes, road trips, and other travel, these collections include more than just public domain titles. The quality varies but good ones are out there. The list starts out with the obvious destinations of Project Gutenberg and LibriVox and is topped off with a mention of your local public library, which should not be overlooked.

Original Submission


«  UK Universal Broadband Speed Plan 'Unambitious', Say Lords
The Best Places to Find Free Audiobooks (Legally) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @09:05PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @09:05PM (#689551)

    When I did a downloading spree on the (ILLEGAL) Library Genesis, I found at least a couple of audiobooks.

    Other people have mentioned audiobookbay, but I can't vouch for it because I don't listen to audiobooks.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @09:12PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @09:12PM (#689554)

      because I don't listen to audiobooks.

      Neither do I.
      I prefer reading them (grin)

  • (Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday June 06, @09:12PM

    by richtopia (3160) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday June 06, @09:12PM (#689555) Homepage Journal

    I have had trouble navigating the Internet Archive. They have multiple projects and I can get lost between them.

    Recently I discovered the Open Library by the Internet Archive. It is striving to be an index of all books published, but also includes links to ebooks if there is a copy made available. Without knowing it exists it is difficult to find that content through the Internet Archive landing page (you have to read their projects page).

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @09:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @09:15PM (#689557)

    The appeal of audiobooks is lost for me.
    Look, I searched everywhere and couldn't find any colouring audiobook.

  • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday June 06, @09:18PM

    by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday June 06, @09:18PM (#689560) Journal

    Of course, exporting any given e-book as text, and then performing a cat book.txt | speak[-ng] is always an option, but one that often results in less enjoyment than might initially be expected.

    For Debian and maybe others, install the espeak-ng package. Enjoy!

(1)