"The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning that a new malware threat has rapidly infected more than a half-million consumer devices. To help arrest the spread of the malware, the FBI and security firms are urging home Internet users to reboot routers and network-attached storage devices made by a range of technology manufacturers.
"The growing menace — dubbed VPNFilter — targets Linksys, MikroTik, NETGEAR and TP-Link networking equipment in the small and home office space, as well as QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) devices, according to researchers at Cisco."
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2018/05/fbi-kindly-reboot-your-router-now-please/
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday June 06, @10:43PM
I seem to vaguely remember discussing this before.
Rebooting these routers won't prevent the return of this exploit, but the FBI's advice is insufficient to prevent it's return.
Read the whole article, and factory reset, and / or upgrade your router's firmware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @10:44PM (1 child)
I work in IT security. So when this story came out last week I read well over 1,000 social media posts and comments - from Twitter and Facebook - about this FBI request. By far the majority were in the "I don't trust the FBI so I'm not rebooting" or "the FBI will install malware on my router when I reboot" camps. I also spoke to about 25 of my neighbors and coworkers. They were split about 50/50.
This is where we are. This is what we're up against.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @10:50PM
Given that securing domestic communications, as well as intercepting foreign ones are both in its mandate.
The FBI on the other hand has been a domestic spy agency since Prohibition and shows no signs of improving.