[...] Agricultural data from 38,700 farms plus details of processing and retailing in 119 countries show wide differences in environmental impacts — from greenhouse gas emissions to water used — even between producers of the same product, says environmental scientist Joseph Poore of the University of Oxford. The amount of climate-warming gases released in the making of a pint of beer, for example, can more than double under high-impact production scenarios. For dairy and beef cattle combined, high-impact providers released about 12 times as many greenhouse gases as low-impact producers, Poore and colleague Thomas Nemecek report in the June 1 Science.
[...] The greatest changes in the effect of a person’s diet on the planet, however, would still come from choosing certain kinds of food over others. On average, producing 100 grams of protein from beef leads to the release of 50 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions, which the researchers calculated as a carbon-dioxide equivalent. By comparison, 100 grams of protein from cheese releases 11 kg in production, from poultry 5.7 kg and from tofu 2 kg.
[...] Producing food overall accounts for 26 percent of global climate-warming emissions, and takes up about 43 percent of the land that’s not desert or covered in ice, the researchers found. Out of the total carbon footprint from food, 57 percent comes from field agriculture, livestock and farmed fish. Clearing land for agriculture accounts for 24 percent and transporting food accounts for another 6 percent.
You switch your family to an all-plant diet for a generation or two. Measure your grandchildren's physical and mental development. Then we can talk.
The Truth About Buzzwords.
I don't see why it matters as long as you're getting the right amount of calories, nutrients, minerals, and so on. And you don't need to go near soy, even if you're a vegetarian or a vegan.
On the other hand, cattle can graze on irregular rocky slopes that are unfit for crop harvesting.
Can anyone name any omnivorous species of mammal that became herbivorous and has not died out or is currently on the brink of doing so?
The only animals I've ever heard of, from a few species of early hominids to the modern Giant Pandas, that started off as omnivorous and become herbivores all have one thing in common with each other; they are all extinct or currently on the verge of extinction.
Not saying Humans might be able to figure out how to go full veterinarian and continue to thrive but until I see some proof I'll stick with eating a mixed diet of meat, fish, vegetables and fruits that my metabolism is adapted to.
I tried being a vegetarian awhile back. It didn't work out for me so I'll stick with keeping animal derived protein sources on my menu for now.
