Things are looking up for our next-generation internet.
[...] But the shortage of IPv4 elbow room became a steadily worsening issue -- have you noticed all those phones that can connect to the network now, for example? So tech companies banded together to try to advance IPv6. The result: World IPv6 Day on June 8, 2011, when tech giants like Google, Facebook and Yahoo tested IPv6 sites to find any problems. For a sequel, they restarted those IPv6 connections and left them on starting on World IPv6 Launch Day, June 6, 2012.
Back then, there was still a risk that IPv6 wouldn't attract a critical mass of usage even with the tech biggies on board. The result would've been an internet complicated by multilayer trickery called network address translation, or NAT, that let multiple devices share the same IP address. But statistics released Wednesday by one IPv6 organizer, the Internet Society, show that IPv6 is growing steadily in usage, with about a quarter of us now using it worldwide. It looks like we're finally moving into a future that's been within our grasp since the Clinton administration.
"While there is obviously more to be done -- like roll out IPv6 to the other 75 percent of the Internet -- it's becoming clear that IPv6 is here to stay and is well-positioned to support the Internet's growth for the next several decades," said Lorenzo Colitti, a Google software engineer who's worked on IPv6 for years.
[...] How much room does IPv6 have? Enough to give network addresses to 340 undecillion devices -- that's two to the 128th power, or 340,282,366,920,938,463,463,374,607,431,768,211,456 if you're keeping score.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 07, @03:12PM
Most IPv6 subnets are 2^64 addresses and you can encode some bytes of data into the address. So you could imagine someone wanting a larger than 128-bit address.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 07, @03:24PM (3 children)
Maybe the Network Effect will come into play. If I was the only person in the world that had a telephone, the usefulness of a telephone would be somewhat less than it is currently. Once a 2nd person has a telephone, a telephone becomes more useful. A 3rd person, etc. As more and more sites have IPv6, the more useful it becomes.
As the IPv4 runs out of addresses (as the Mayans predicted for 2012) there will start to appear IPv6-only sites. Suddenly if you have only IPv4 service, you feel like you're missing out. If your computer doesn't have an IPv6 address along with an IPv4 address, then you "aren't seeing the entire internet".
Suddenly the Tipping Point happens. Everyone has IPv6, and so it is suddenly valuable to make sure YOU have IPv6.
Then, just as 32-bit CPUs became obsolete at a surprisingly fast rate, so will IPv4.
How it plays out in reality remains to be seen.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 07, @03:34PM (2 children)
Goddamn. These are fine machines that do a fine job.
The only thing that has made them even remotely "obsolete" is the inherently crappy nature of software that has been exposed by the existence of both 32-bit and 64-bit machines; programmers clearly do not understand abstraction, and so unbeknownst to them, even their source code ends up targeting exactly one of these types of machine.
So, I guess we can draw a conclusion: All of a sudden, a bunch of software will assume there is only IPv6, not because IPv4 doesn't work anymore or is nowhere to be found, but rather because the programmers of said software don't really know WTF they're doing. "I hit the play button, and it, like, worked."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 07, @03:48PM (1 child)
Blame the C programmers.
As a Java programmer, what I write runs just fine on 32-bit or 64-bit. (The same object code even.)
Okay, well, there is this one application that uses enough gigabytes of memory (because of the size of the data sets) that 32-bit becomes unsuitable due to address space limitations.
But in general, my Java apps run perfectly fine on 32-bit or 64-bit. On all OSes. Even Raspberry PIs.
But . . . there seems to be more Linux distros dropping their 32-bit support. Thus the machines become obsolete from my POV. If I can't get an OS for them, then they are effectively useless. And even if Microsoft were to continue to have 32-bit support, you wouldn't expect me to use that surely? And what about Apple's 32-bit support?
I would also point out that a machine with only 4 GB of ram is starting to look obsolete anyway. At least in the environment I work in. (Yes, I know that a PI only has 1 GB, but I use it for different things.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 07, @04:14PM
Last I checked, Java runs in a virtual machine not directly on the CPU. And the JRE definitely cares about 32 or 64 bit CPUs.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 07, @03:36PM (1 child)
That sounds obscene.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 07, @03:56PM
The Crypto Wars and "Going Dark" (but they didn't call it that) were fought long ago. During the Clinton years. The government gave up. But not without trying. And while this was known within the technology sector, it wasn't that generally well known to the general public.
They were wanting to mandate the One True™ crypto. Clipper. It would be implemented using sooper sekrit hardware chips. Made by our wonderful government! Every device would now have fast, efficient hardware encryption and decryption. Standard APIs. Standard drivers. What's not to love!
That went over like a lead submarine. Or a balloon with a screen door. Or Microsoft Bob.
Exporting other cryptographic technology would be outlawed! Major prison for exporting even the techniques for strong crypto.
One argument that was raised, was what if I carried a book, say, Applied Cryptography, or similar, with me as I traveled abroad? Was the government now going to ban certain books? But Technology books, not those other kind of books. It seemed the government didn't have to guts to want to pull the trigger on that one. But we were still stuck with weak 40 bit keys for exported crypto even though domestically you could use strong crypto.
Now here we are again wanting to weaken technology so that everything becomes hackable because: Think Of The Children!