Commentary by Sean Hollister over at CNet reminds us that Steve Jobs promised to make FaceTime an open standard back when he announced it on June 7th 2010, eight years ago. Sean hasn't forgotten but perhaps everyone else has, especially over at Apple. It probably never will be released as an open standard even now with declining market share. However, as a reminder Sean links to the Youtube video of the WWDC 2010 keynote address where it is announced and provides the relevant quote:

"Now, FaceTime is based on a lot of open standards -- H.264 video, AAC audio, and a bunch of alphabet soup acronyms -- and we're going to take it all the way. We're going to the standards bodies starting tomorrow, and we're going to make FaceTime an open industry standard."

As of the time of publications, Apple has not responded to CNet's request for a comment.