Commentary by Sean Hollister over at CNet reminds us that Steve Jobs promised to make FaceTime an open standard back when he announced it on June 7th 2010, eight years ago. Sean hasn't forgotten but perhaps everyone else has, especially over at Apple. It probably never will be released as an open standard even now with declining market share. However, as a reminder Sean links to the Youtube video of the WWDC 2010 keynote address where it is announced and provides the relevant quote:
"Now, FaceTime is based on a lot of open standards -- H.264 video, AAC audio, and a bunch of alphabet soup acronyms -- and we're going to take it all the way. We're going to the standards bodies starting tomorrow, and we're going to make FaceTime an open industry standard."
As of the time of publications, Apple has not responded to CNet's request for a comment.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday June 07, @08:32PM
I hate Apple and I hate the name 'FaceTime'. That being said, it does seem to work very well. It seems to be much better than skype, which sucks and is a total pain in the ass to use.
It would be nice to have one standard that you can expect to work on all mobile devices.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Booga1 on Thursday June 07, @08:36PM (2 children)
Open standards? H.264? AAC? Not by most people's measure of "open."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday June 07, @09:08PM
Waht Booga said.
You have to be careful when listening to the guy who tried to cure his cancer with acupuncture and juice.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Thursday June 07, @09:24PM
Steve Jobs was a lying piece of sales-weasel. Apple is generally against open standards.