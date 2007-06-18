from the Film-At-11-Maybe...-Or-Maybe-Not... dept.
It's easy to think that film cameras are gone forever. But Marketplace has a short story about how Kodak is apparently close to re-releasing the Ektachrome 100 film line. Tweet as covered in the story.
There’s news that Kodak is about to bring back Ektachrome 100, a popular slide film for analog cameras, that's been gone for five years. Launched in the 1940s, Ektachrome was one of the first commercially available color films and became the "preferred choice of magazine and advertising shooters." (It was a favorite of National Geographic.)
As far as I can tell, the development has been hanging for quite some time as here is one among several stories back from January of 2017 stating it was coming back. I guess software isn't the only industry that suffers from vaporware potential. Marketplace's question could also be asked here: What pieces of discontinued technology do you wish would come back?
(Score: 2) by mechanicjay on Thursday June 07, @10:04PM
Yeah, those of us who are still shooting film have been waiting for the release. It's been a year and half now since the initial announcement. At this point I have little to no faith that they're going to come through on this. Really all I want is a Super8 Ektachrome cartridge to run through the old movie camera....
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday June 07, @10:07PM (3 children)
There a shop in Portland that sells it
Using my itoys camera brought my eye back. I'm going to buy a few rolls of slide film then do some industrial photography- machines, bridges industrial plants and the like
I'm going to buy a new slide projector. I e never been happy with the one I've got
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday June 07, @10:26PM (1 child)
I always liked slide projectors. I liked the sound of changing pictures. I liked the circular slide holder thing on top. Back then showing off pictures was an event. You'd invite people over, make snacks, dim the lights and force them to look at your shitty pictures of your family trip to Milwaukee.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 07, @10:36PM
(Score: 2) by mechanicjay on Thursday June 07, @10:56PM
Yeah and Fuji is slowly winding down it's entire film division, cancelling a couple stocks ever years. There is a lot of fear that they're going to shutdown Provia and Velvia production in the not-so-distant future, which would leave ZERO color reversal film stocks on the market.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 07, @10:08PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 07, @10:46PM
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday June 07, @10:13PM
I read the linked articles, but it's still unclear what is the market for this film. Professionals transmit digital images to their offices online, as time is everything. Teenagers send their digital photos via many chat programs. Who then among normal people is going to take a complicated way of positive film, and why?
It seems that they are going to make this product just because they can.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 07, @10:15PM
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday June 07, @10:27PM (4 children)
Proper no-nonsense beige computer cases. Without blue or rainbow colored LEDs. Made of steel. I mean wow it's like "any color you want as long as it is black". Ug. And I don't mean some flamboyant gaming case with a white fake door on the front.
The handful still floating around on various web stores look mostly like old stock and lack sufficient ventilation for newer motherboards. Would probably need replacement power supplies too. On eBay anything beige is automatically labeled "vintage".
What is so wrong with beige?!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 07, @10:34PM (1 child)
Krylon has your back. Think of the black as primer.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday June 07, @10:46PM
I've considered that, but painting never comes out right for me. Make messes, dust gets stuck in stuff and all.
Suppose I could take something to a professional, but if I'm going to bother doing something like that it might just work better to get one of the "vintage" beige ATX cases and have someone drill extra ventilation holes. I'm sure there are places that can do metal drilling like that, but never got around to searching.
(Score: 2) by tibman on Thursday June 07, @10:44PM (1 child)
No way. I've lost dozens of fingers to the unfinished sharp edges inside those things : P I prefer modern case features over old style any day. You'll have better luck buying a case and painting it. Also, a good case is 100$+ now. Anything under 50$ will probably be aluminum. Newegg has a filter to show you steel cases only. But i think it's worth mentioning that not all steel is equal. If it's too thin then it's just as junk as aluminum.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday June 07, @10:53PM
I know what you are talking about :) many early clone AT cases and early cheap ATX cases had sharp edges. But most of the later beige ATX cases, especially retail non-OEM cases, were perfectly fine. But that has zilch to do with color.
(Score: 1) by knarf on Thursday June 07, @10:43PM
Small scale wood (or "biomass" as they can also consume corn cobs, nut shells etc) gasifiers should make a come back. Small enough to fit on a motorbike, car and tractor. Big enough to be used as a replacement for wood-burning or pellet-burning central heating boilers. Feed the gas to a turbine which drives a generator, use the spill heat for what the boiler was originally intended for. Pellets are hard to gasify as they clog the hearth but with a bit of development that problem should be solvable. All this is already possible for those who like to tinker with these systems but it should just be possible for a normal consumer to buy an off-the-shelf kit or even a prepared installation. There are installations for industrial applications (e.g. the "Power Pallet", http://www.allpowerlabs.com/products/20kw-power-pallets) [allpowerlabs.com] but I'm looking for something smaller and more affordable - the PP costs $40.000.