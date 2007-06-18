18/06/07/2056217 story
Cleb Chen over at Private Internet Access' blog, Privacy News Online, writes that Apple apparently saves years of its users' browsing history if you have selected "sync browser tabs" in Safari. This web browser history is saved on their servers and does not disappear from them when you click "Clear internet history". Apparently this happens if you consent to sharing browser bookmarks and tabs between Apple devices. Denis Bosnic, who filed a GDPR request for his data from Apple, recently brought this problem to light and was shocked to find detailed logs of his web history showing URL and timestamp of visit. There is no explicit notice of this harvesting when setting up that feature in Apple Safari.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 08, @02:58AM
Browsers have been offering to sync stuff for a long time. Facebook already does that for you - mostly without your knowledge or understanding. What's hard to figure out here? Some other entity, that probably doesn't share your own ideas of propriety, has access to all of your browsing. You can't tell that entity to forget something. You can't tell that entity that a click was a mistake. You can't tell that entity anything at all.
Browsing history? People have been convicted of crimes based on browsing and search history.
In year xxxx -20, you searched for where to hide a body. In -18 you researched edged weapons. -17 you researched poisons. -16 you researched decomposition -15 you researched something related to forensics and etc right up through year xxxx. Someone in your family, neighborhood, or workplace comes up missing, and some third person tells the cops that you didn't get along with that person.
Oooooooohhhh, SYNC!! The cops can build an entire case, based on your browsing and search history. You're boned, man. That bone is so far up your ass, you can feel it poking your tonsils.
But, sync. And, cloud. Ooooh, SHINY!!
