Cleb Chen over at Private Internet Access' blog, Privacy News Online, writes that Apple apparently saves years of its users' browsing history if you have selected "sync browser tabs" in Safari. This web browser history is saved on their servers and does not disappear from them when you click "Clear internet history". Apparently this happens if you consent to sharing browser bookmarks and tabs between Apple devices. Denis Bosnic, who filed a GDPR request for his data from Apple, recently brought this problem to light and was shocked to find detailed logs of his web history showing URL and timestamp of visit. There is no explicit notice of this harvesting when setting up that feature in Apple Safari.

