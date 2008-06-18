from the unhappy-workers dept.
The Center for American Progress reports
The Teamsters union represents the 280,000 UPS employees who voted overwhelmingly in favor of going on strike[paywall] if a deal is not reached before the current labor contract expires on August 1. More than 90 percent voted for a strike.
Issuing a strike authorization vote does not necessarily mean UPS workers will order a work stoppage, but it does give the union leverage over management to win their negotiations.
[...] Since UPS began offering regular Saturday delivery service just a year ago, [demands on its labor force] have increased. While the company hasn't announced plans for Sunday service, the union claims UPS has made several proposals to expand weekend deliveries.
[...] The shipments [which] UPS transports comprise an estimated 6 percent of the United States GDP. A labor strike among the company's workers would have a sizable effect on the economy and would be the largest U.S. labor strike in decades. Three bargaining sessions ago, in 1997, UPS workers went on strike for 16 days, and there were 180,000 Teamsters at UPS at that time. There hasn't been a bigger strike since.
Coverage by the World Socialist Web Site is skeptical about the union's efforts and what will be the outcome. Not surprisingly, that article closes with:
There is no progressive answer to the continual lowering of living standards outside of the transformation of industry, communications, and transportation monopolies into publicly owned utilities under the democratic control of the working class.
Also covered at Fortune in UPS Has 260,000 Union Workers and They've Just Authorized a Strike:
The labor talks are proceeding amid discussions on pay and work schedules, as UPS looks to increase warehouse automation to keep up with surging demand from e-commerce shipments. The union has proposed increasing the part-time starting wage as well as improving the overall pay structure, according to a statement on its website. It’s also pushing the courier to increase contributions to health and welfare and pension funds.
A previous "big" thing (39,000 workers): Largest Labor Action in 5 Years Slated for Wednesday, April 13 Against Verizon
39,000 Verizon employees, members of the Communications Workers of America or the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, have been working without a contract since August of 2015. A strike has been called for 6AM April 13. It will be the largest strike since August of 2011 whan, again, it was Verizon management refusing to bargain in good faith.
IBEW Local 827 reports
Verizon made $39 billion in profits over the last three years--and $1.8 billion a month in profits over the first three months of 2016--but the company is still insisting on givebacks that would devastate our jobs.
The company wants to gut job security protections, contract out more of our work, freeze our pensions at 30 years of service, shutter call centers, and offshore the jobs to Mexico and the Philippines. If we don't accept all of these changes, they will require technicians to work away from home for as long as two months at a time, anywhere in the Verizon footprint, without seeing their families. Verizon has also totally refused to negotiate any improvements in wages, benefits, or working conditions for Verizon Wireless retail workers who formed a union in 2014.
The company's greed is disgusting. [CEO] Lowell McAdam made $18 million last year--more than 200 times the compensation of the average Verizon employee. Verizon's top five executives made $233 million over the last five years. Last year alone, Verizon paid out $13.5 billion in dividends and stock buybacks to shareholders. But they claim they can't afford a fair contract.
And it's not just workers who are getting screwed. Verizon has $35 billion to invest in the failing internet company, Yahoo, but refuses to maintain its copper network, let alone build FiOS in underserved communities across the region. And even where it's legally committed to building FiOS out for every customer, Verizon refuses to hire enough workers to get the job done right or on time.
[Continues...]
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday June 08, @04:29AM (4 children)
Thank goodness there are alternatives in FedEx, DHL, and the USPS. They ought to take the opportunity to grab market share from UPS. They certainly have the logistical chops to manage it.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @04:48AM
Together, we can duly reward the means of distribution.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday June 08, @05:10AM (2 children)
Have to keep those Amazon packages moving. God forbid that people might have to actually go out to shop for their stuff.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday June 08, @05:23AM (1 child)
I used to go out and shop for stuff. Salespeople then knew what the products were and could help you find the right one. Now, nobody has the first clue so in the middle of the store you find yourself pulling out your phone and ordering the damn thing online anyway (this has happened to me several times at Home Depot).
Also, now you have to fight traffic so what used to be a 10-minute drive takes an hour fifteen because retards don't know how to put their phones down and look at the road, such that they get into accidents constantly.
In the lovely stores where you used to be able to shop quietly and happily, now there are hordes of recent arrivals from third world countries who think pushing, elbowing, and clambering over others is a perfectly acceptable way to interact with strangers.
So, yes, I happily order what I need online so I can get it done at the speed of thought and use my time to instead go fishing, or draw, or play music, or exercise, or [anything else except run on the endless hamster wheel of retail culture].
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @05:30AM
I'm forced to buy things from a local store, since I can pay cash and preserve my anonymity and privacy to a greater degree. We'll see how long it takes for facial recognition to be ubiquitous. Too bad we don't have real privacy laws in this country.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 08, @04:46AM (6 children)
As long as the employees get a reasonable work week, it shouldn't matter if they are M-F 9-5 or F-M 8-6. Of course, the actual work culture isn't humane and the pay is shit, so 60+ hour work weeks with pressure from management to only clock for 55 (If you don't do it, I'll hire somebody who will...) are all part of actual reality, and the company being active on Saturday and Sunday is just another avenue for power tripping low end managers to further abuse the rank and file.
We get UPS drivers blasting through at 8:15pm, especially during the holiday seasons. If they started shift at 2pm, that's cool - but you know they didn't, and couple fatigue, pressure and dark driving conditions and this will not turn out well for everyone affected, including the non-employee who gets run over.
Of course, nothing is worse than the entitled attitude of USPS drivers when they have to get their fat semi-disabled ass out of the jeep and actually deliver a package to the door. God forbid it might be heavy like a box of paper, the attitude you get from that crowd is a whole new level of "needs to find a job they actually don't despise."
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @04:52AM (4 children)
We must assume people are too stupid to look after themselves; we must protect people from themselves; basically, Tyranny is the solution.
Won't somebody think of the children?!
Employees of a violently imposed monopoly are about as worthy as one would expect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @04:57AM (3 children)
What the fuck have all the 3 points above to do with the employees of a private company deciding to take a action towards negotiating their work conditions?
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday June 08, @05:06AM (1 child)
Don't get too worked up about that post. It's just another (or the same) Russian bot looking to create dissension.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @05:13AM
It's just the same ancap AC troll who always starts their comment in the subject line and baits tons of people into replying. Usually, when you collapse the entire discussion, there are barely any comments remaining in the article.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @05:37AM
Get it yet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @05:23AM
But all our USPS workers are generally of fit build. Sizeable number of the newer ones are ex-military, and even the ones that aren't tend to be in shape, but then again there are lots of neighborhoods around here that are foot only if you want to get your route done.
(Score: 2) by edinlinux on Friday June 08, @05:38AM (1 child)
I thought they sucked (which they do). However, not having them sucks even more.
My last job (I work IT) there was no union. We were working on projects on weekends, up at 2AM regularly calling from home with conference calls to India (and then 8AM again for onshore US calls at the office). Of course all the younger new hires in the US office were from India as well on visas..no American newgrads to be found anywhere (a fortune 500 company).
Now I work IT in a union shop. Guess what.. its reasonable, and people do their work well too because they like working there. I work 40 hours a week. I get 3 weeks vacation I can actually use. i don't need to check my mail and go on conference calls when I am on my vacation. There are no more calls to India at 2AM in the morning. Oh, and in addition to a 401K, I get a decent pension too.
What's not to like?
Americans need to wise up...seriously...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @05:54AM
I have a nice job, too.
No union.