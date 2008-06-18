The new media streamer first leaked after a report from AFTVNews last September. Amazon later confirmed that it was working on a device called the Fire TV Cube, but didn't reveal any details aside from that.

It turns out the original leak was spot on. The Fire TV Cube is best described as a shiny, cube-shaped version of the 4K- and HDR-compatible Fire TV box Amazon launched last year with an Echo Dot smart speaker built into it and IR blasters tacked on.

The device will be available for preorder on Thursday and formally go on sale on June 21. It'll cost $120, though Amazon is running a promotion in which users of its Prime service can buy the box for $90 this Thursday and Friday. The existing 4K Fire TV box costs $70.