NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered ancient organic molecules on Mars. That plus the methane is strongly suggesting that life may have existed on Mars back when liquid water existed on the surface.
NASA's Curiosity rover has found new evidence preserved in rocks on Mars that suggests the planet could have supported ancient life, as well as new evidence in the Martian atmosphere that relates to the search for current life on the Red Planet. While not necessarily evidence of life itself, these findings are a good sign for future missions exploring the planet's surface and subsurface.
The new findings – "tough" organic molecules in three-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks near the surface, as well as seasonal variations in the levels of methane in the atmosphere – appear in the June 8 edition of the journal Science.
Organic molecules contain carbon and hydrogen, and also may include oxygen, nitrogen and other elements. While commonly associated with life, organic molecules also can be created by non-biological processes and are not necessarily indicators of life.
"With these new findings, Mars is telling us to stay the course and keep searching for evidence of life," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, in Washington. "I'm confident that our ongoing and planned missions will unlock even more breathtaking discoveries on the Red Planet."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Friday June 08, @04:30PM (1 child)
But did they use AI to find it?!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Friday June 08, @04:36PM
I wonder if the spot it was found was the front line in some Martian war?
I wonder if the spot it was found was the front line in some Martian war?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Friday June 08, @04:35PM (2 children)
Organic Matter?
Was it dark matter? Did they FINALLY find dark matter?
Yay! Now we can start to put that bunk behind us.
:P
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Friday June 08, @04:55PM
I dunno, but I've got plenty of dark matter in my garden.
I dunno, but I've got plenty of dark matter in my garden.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @05:01PM
Yes, and they beat it up and arrested it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snow on Friday June 08, @04:44PM (3 children)
How many stories have there been about methane found on mars? Oodles!
From what we know, mars was once much nicer than it is now. On Earth, we find life virtually everywhere. I suspect that once we can get some samples back from mars (or have an actual lab on mars), we will find life there too.
I would be shocked if mars was completely sterile. I also think that the lift we do end up finding on mars will be almost identical to life found on earth (ie. it will fit into our existing classification systems).
But then again, I don't really know anything about biology or geology. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 08, @05:03PM (2 children)
Basically, TFS and TFA say, "Hey, we found a hydrocarbon on Mars!" An indicator that we already knew existed. Now - if/when they find CHO compounds undergoing some chemical changes, some excitement may be justified. Maybe. A CHO compound is probably an indicator that there is life around, and watching it undergo some kind of chemical reaction will probably reveal that life. Then again - maybe not. We can't yet rule out the possibility that CHO's form and then oxidize in the absence of life. Not yet, anyway.
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @05:18PM
There are lakes of hydrocarbon on Titan.
https://principia-scientific.org/nasa-finds-lakes-of-hydrocarbons-on-saturn-s-moon-titan/ [principia-scientific.org]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 08, @05:51PM
Did anyone think the Administrator would say anything else?
Seriously, this finding was telegraphed, then embargoed, then announced with great fanfare. Just like the blueberries, which were also signs of life. Molecules buried in rock. In all these years, nothing approximating a fossil of moss or even a sea bed slime.
OK. Molecules in rocks. But it seems a tad over-hyped if you ask me. A budget play?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Funny) by requerdanos on Friday June 08, @04:46PM (3 children)
I am pretty sure that "I hear Mars speaking to me" is a symptom of a psychiatric disorder.
And if not, then what was Mars "telling you" when the when the Mars Climate Orbiter [nasa.gov] burned up entering the Martian atmosphere or when the Mars Polar Lander [thecanadianencyclopedia.ca] crashed in flames? "Go die in a fireball?"
I humbly suggest we, as a space-going people, not ascribe anthropomorphic statements to low-survivability planets in general, that we not be discouraged by what they predominantly have to say.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 08, @04:53PM
LOL - Mars has spoken to a lot of people over the centuries. He is the God of War, after all.
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday June 08, @05:07PM (1 child)
Well for the polar lander, the Wikipedia page says that chronic underfunding and mismanagement were the underlying causes of failure there. So maybe Mars is telling us to stop being so incompetent about management and funding.
And the climate orbiter I think was the one that failed because the teams didn't know what units they were using (one metric, one English, with the data given without any units, and the units merely assumed). So on that one, maybe Mars is telling us to not be stupid and to stop using archaic measurement systems and to always specify units no matter what system you're using (this is something I was taught in first-year engineering school!!!).
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 08, @05:54PM
A few molecules telling us all that?
Don't anthropomorphize molecules. They hate it when you do that.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.