Underground cybercrime marketplaces are in decline because cybercrooks have begun switching to chat channels to trade illegal goods, according to a new report.

The climate of fear and mistrust following the AlphaBay and Hansa takedowns in July 2017 has resulted in crims switching tactics and using less convenient decentralized platforms, such as Telegram, according to research from Digital Shadows.

The paper, titled "Seize and Desist", claimed the cybercriminal community has instead fallen back on alternative ways to conduct transactions across decentralized markets and messaging networks such as Telegram.

Alongside this, digi crooks have adapted their processes to increase the security, reliability, and trust of existing sites. These trends predate the AlphaBay and Hansa takedowns, but have become more acute as the marketplace model continues to struggle.

AlphaBay was a big player in the underground market - particularly for English-language speakers - and its demise left a gap. No single marketplace has risen to the top. Mistrust and fear are rife, and, alongside hidden financial costs associated establishing a new market, this has prevented a new one from flourishing, the infosec firm said.

Telegram in particular is proving increasingly popular as an alternative. Digital Shadows said that over the last six months, its analyst teams detected over 5,000 Telegram links shared across criminal forums and dark websites, of which 1,667 were invite links to new groups. These covered a range of services, including cashing out, carding and crypto currency fraud.