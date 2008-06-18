from the reports-of-my-death-are-not-exaggerated dept.
The U.S. Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) released a new Vital Signs report on Thursday, 7 June, 2018.
In the press release about the new report, the CDC states that:
Suicide rates have been rising in nearly every state, according to the latest Vital Signs report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2016, nearly 45,000 Americans age 10 or older died by suicide. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death and is one of just three leading causes that are on the rise.
Researchers found that more than half of people who died by suicide did not have a known diagnosed mental health condition at the time of death. Relationship problems or loss, substance misuse; physical health problems; and job, money, legal or housing stress often contributed to risk for suicide. Firearms were the most common method of suicide used by those with and without a known diagnosed mental health condition.
Are any Soylentils contemplating suicide? Do you know anyone who has attempted or succeeded in taking their own life? Why do you think suicide rates are on the rise?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday June 08, @07:19PM (1 child)
between the rising suicide rates and more frequent school shootings. School shootings have been going on for less than 20 years, now they're a weekly occurrence.
IMHO, something is changing. I don't know what, but look at our dysfunctional political system up and down the spectrum, suicides, school shootings, etc etc.
Or hell, it could just be the 24/7 news cycle we have today. Dammit Jim! I'm a software engineer, not a psychiatrist!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Friday June 08, @07:23PM
I'd like to point out that that's another thing that's completely different.
Star Trek used to be a highly optimistic, even utopian show about a team of likable and competent people working together to solve problems without being involved in completely unnecessary interpersonal conflict and drama.
Now it's a show about one completely unlikable character among a crew of sociopaths at each others' throats.
When you can't even trust Star Trek to paint a rosy picture of the future, you know that something is seriously wrong with society.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday June 08, @07:19PM (2 children)
Seriously. I think that Tinder is is a large cause of increasing suicide rates.
Have any of you ever used Tinder/Bumble/CMB/whatever. It can be super depressing. Read my journals. It made me feel like shit. I feel much better now that I don't have time to use those apps.
But... you gotta play the game to win the prize.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday June 08, @07:28PM (1 child)
I don't know about this. I don't see how it's any worse there than in the "old days": men still went after women way out of their league, and 80% of women chased after 20% of the men.
I suggest trying OKCupid instead. At least you can screen based on important compatibility factors there (religion, pets, body type, smoking, etc.), unlike those phone apps where you're mainly limited to age and distance.
Dating has always been hard I think.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday June 08, @07:39PM
I got most of my dates from OKC. That site has gone to shit though since they got bought by Match. I think it's still better than Tinder, but not by much.
Ya, you are probably right, dating has always been tough. Instead of one rejection that you had to really pump yourself up for, you now get 100 mini-rejections. Actually now that I think about it, the in-person rejections have been more of a relief. Ok, I was rejected, but at least I tried, and now I know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @07:36PM
two of them succeeded, third went on treatment for depression and didn't try again. one who succeeded had serious mental problems (hallucinations etc). this was not in the US.
personally, I felt lonely a lot when I was younger, but i don't think i ever seriously considered suicide. maybe I wasn't as lonely as I felt or smth.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Taibhsear on Friday June 08, @07:38PM
*gestures wildly at state of the nation/world*