Marion Nestle, PhD, Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health, Emerita reports via Food Politics
The FDA has concluded its "consultation process" on Golden Rice. This, you may recall, is rice bioengineered to contain genes for beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A.
The FDA's letter to IRRI concluding the consultation [PDF] includes this statement:
Although GR2E ["Golden"] rice is not intended for human or animal food uses in the United States, when present, it would be a producer's or distributer's [sic] responsibility to ensure that labeling of human and animal foods marketed in the United States, meets applicable legal requirements. Although the concentration of ß-carotene in GR2E rice is too low to warrant a nutrient content claim, the ß-carotene in GR2E rice results in grain that is yellow-golden in color.
The FDA's analysis of the science [PDF] concludes that this rice Is unlikely to be toxic or allergenic. It also concludes that although the rice contains higher amounts of ß-carotene than non-modified rice, people in the U.S. are unlikely to eat much of it and in any case the amounts would decline due to storage, processing, and cooking.
In any case, the amounts are not high enough to merit a nutrient-content claim.
This rice has long been promoted as a means to solve problems of vitamin A deficiency in the developing world. Will it? We are still waiting to find out.
What does "too low to warrant a nutrient content claim" mean?
The FDA's rules for nutrient content claims [PDF] (go to pages 91 and 92) say:
- "High", "Rich in", or "Excellent source of" means that a standard food portion contains 20% or more of the daily value for that nutrient.
- "Good source", "Contains", or "Provides" means 10% to 19% of the daily value per standard serving.
- "More", "Fortified", "Enriched", "Added", "Extra", or "Plus" means 10% or more of the daily value than an appropriate reference food.
The daily value for beta-carotene [PDF] is complicated because it is a precursor of vitamin A; 12 micrograms of beta-carotene are equivalent to one vitamin A unit. The standard for adults and children is 900 vitamin A units or 900 x 12 for beta-carotene = 10,800 micrograms.
One serving of Golden Rice must provide less than 10% of that amount (1,080 micrograms).
For comparison, one small carrot provides about 4000 micrograms of beta-carotene.
Related Stories
What's taking vitamin A fortified "golden rice" so long to come to market? A new study blames the rice rather than anti-GMO activists:
Heralded on the cover of Time magazine in 2000 as a genetically modified crop with the potential to save millions of lives in the developing world, Golden Rice is still years away from field introduction and even then, may fall short of lofty health benefits still cited regularly by GMO advocates. "Golden Rice is still not ready for the market, but we find little support for the common claim that environmental activists are responsible for stalling its introduction. GMO opponents have not been the problem," says lead author Glenn Stone, professor of anthropology and environmental studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
First conceived in the 1980s and a focus of research since 1992, Golden Rice has been a lightning rod in the battle over genetically modified crops. GMO advocates have long touted the innovation as a practical way to provide poor farmers in remote areas with a subsistence crop capable of adding much-needed vitamin A to local diets. A problem in many poor countries, vitamin A deficiencies leave millions at high risk for infection, diseases, and other maladies, such as blindness. Some anti-GMO groups view Golden Rice as an over-hyped Trojan Horse that biotechnology corporations and their allies hope will pave the way for the global approval of other more profitable GMO crops.
A new study published in the journal Agriculture & Human Values [DOI: 10.1007/s10460-016-9696-1] reports little evidence that anti-GMO activists are to blame for Golden Rice's unfulfilled promises. "The rice simply has not been successful in test plots of the rice-breeding institutes in the Philippines, where the leading research is being done," Stone says. "It has not even been submitted for approval to the regulatory agency, the Philippine Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI). A few months ago, the Philippine Supreme Court did issue a temporary suspension of GMO crop trials. Depending on how long it lasts, the suspension could definitely impact GMO crop development. But it's hard to blame the lack of success with Golden Rice on this recent action."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, @08:43PM
What does the behavior of people have to do with the nutritional content of a food? If no one ate salad anymore would that stop being nutritious according to the FDA?