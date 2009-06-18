from the the-more-the-merrier dept.
More mystery objects detected near Milky Way's supermassive black hole
Astronomers have discovered several bizarre objects at the Galactic Center that are concealing their true identity behind a smoke screen of dust; they look like gas clouds, but behave like stars.
[...] "These compact dusty stellar objects move extremely fast and close to our Galaxy's supermassive black hole. It is fascinating to watch them move from year to year," said [Anna] Ciurlo. "How did they get there? And what will they become? They must have an interesting story to tell."
[...] GCOI [UCLA's Galactic Center Orbits Initiative] thinks that these G-objects are the result of stellar mergers—where two stars orbiting each other, known as binaries, crash into each other due to the gravitational influence of the giant black hole. Over a long period of time, the black hole's gravity alters the binary stars' orbits until the duo collides. The combined object that results from this violent merger could explain where the excess energy came from.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @04:42AM (2 children)
Firstly, a black hole is a purely theoretical construct, and there isn't even one mathematical description of what that could be; mathematically, it's closer to "Some competing theoreticians propose certain things, but nobody's really sure, especially because we're talking about the breakdown limits of our formulas."
Secondly, the theoretical predictions that are made for experimental observation don't really work out all that well. See Black Holes Behaving Badly [youtube.com].
So, how about a little respect for, you know, SCIENCE.
Stop acting like you know black holes exist. We do not know that they exist. You're basically acting like religious nutcases, taking everything on faith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @04:59AM (1 child)
Ahh, another electric YouTube scientist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @05:06AM
I thought the whole point of science was that it's a process which embraces skepticism, empirical justification for theory, and reproducibility.
At what point does "We did not expect this" become "Maybe we should re-think our assumptions."
(Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Saturday June 09, @05:38AM (1 child)
(These things must run in cycles.)
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday June 09, @05:54AM
:)
👍
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---