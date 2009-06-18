from the vroom^W-Whrrrr!-Whrrrr! dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:
Until now, electric cars could be broken down nicely -- at the high end there is Tesla S & X, and then there is everything else (possibly including Tesla 3). A few possible competitors either quit early (Fisker) or haven't made it to production yet (Lucid, Faraday Future). This split covered price, luxury and range. Now there is a serious competitor from Jaguar and Motor Trend tested the I-Pace in Europe. While they report trouble finding charging points (it's a new car after all), they generally seemed to be impressed.
As BEV platforms go, the I-Pace’s skateboard layout is conventional. There’s a motor at each end, one driving the front wheels, the other the rear, and in between is a liquid-cooled 90-kW-hr battery pack with 432 lithium-ion cells that also provides structural integrity for the chassis. The Jaguar-developed motors are synchronous permanent magnet units with concentric transmissions that align the motors with the axles. Total output is 394 hp and 512 lb-ft.
[...] Much of Germany’s autobahn is subject to speed limits, so we spend a lot of time at 75–80 mph. There’s not much wind today, but the higher speed boosts consumption to 43 kW-hr per 100 miles. On one derestricted stretch I wind the I-Pace up near its 124-mph Vmax. It gets there easily, but I burn 6 miles of range in the process (and yes, a gasoline version would also burn fuel with such a surge). Feeling guilty at the extravagance, I back off and settle down to 75–80 mph again.
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Saturday June 09, @01:25PM (1 child)
The motors while sounding special in the article are nothing, well, special. There has not been much improvement in motor design since the early 1900's. Where everything improved was in the control(oh boy did it improve) and driving
.
The transmission though is very interesting. I thought the future of electric was going to be in-hub motors with the differential electronically controlled, saving space, weight and parts in transmission and gears. The only reason I can think for this is that, by controlling where the motor sits they can put a a bigger, powerful and efficient motor.
Another detail which struck me was how can a very reactive chemical be used for structural integrity? Are they using the requirements for containment of the lithium as being useful for general crash worthiness? I find this similar to saying that the gasoline tank is a structural element in a car.
Regardless, interesting article!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @02:11PM
> I thought the future of electric was going to be in-hub motors...
The allure of hub motors is packaging space, but that is not the full story. The ratio of unsprung weight (tire/wheel/hub/suspension_parts) to sprung weight (the rest of the vehicle) is fundamental to good road holding -- where this is defined as maintaining a roughly constant force between tire and road. Of course there are many other contributing factors, but (at high speed) adding the mass of an in-hub motor would make any vehicle skittish on rough roads, particularly one as fast as this Jag.
From the suspension designer's point of view, the styling trend to large diameter wheels is bad enough--they weigh considerably more than "traditional" wheels of 13" to 15" diameter. When the "dubs" aftermarket fad started (22" wheels) some years back, there were reports of suspension and suspension-mount (body/frame structure) failures in vehicles that had not been designed for or tested with such heavy wheels and/or such low-aspect-ratio vertically-stiff tires. It took a few years for the manufacturers to catch on and design for the increased loads.
There have been many prototype "city cars" build with hub motors and they are probably OK for city speeds. Just don't expect them to be good on a rough freeway.
> ... with the differential electronically controlled
It's a safety thing--if an electronic diff fails, the car can become one wheel drive (or other asymmetric situations with all wheel drive). Since all the wheels are offset from the centerline of the car, additional drive force at any one wheel will tend to steer the car, sometimes violently. A normal "open" differential is inherently safe in this respect since it splits torque nearly evenly between the two outputs. Of course there are edge cases that can cause other problems (drive will be lost with one wheel on ice or lifted off the ground) but these are inconveniences, not an instant spin-out.
Electronic diffs offer a lot of control, with a new vehicle. Around here we have a lot of salt on winter roads and the idea of relying on electronics for a safety critical function, in a wet salty environment, is not something that I would consider buying. For the long term I'll take good old high strength steel (in the diff) over silicon (computer and power electronics) and insulated wiring.