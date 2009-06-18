from the just-need-bigger-books-held-further-away dept.
New research led by scientists at Cardiff University and the University of Bristol found that people who spend more time in education are more likely to develop near-sightedness. Specifically, researchers found that for every year a person spends in education — where they are likely to spend more time reading and typing on computers — there is a rise in myopic refractive error of 0.27 diopters, a diopter being a standard measure of the optical power of a lens. An estimated 68,000 participants were examined using the "Mendelian randomization" (MR), approach which is often used to examine causal effect of a disease in observational studies.
http://www.cardiff.ac.uk/news/view/1199570-study-suggests-education-causes-short-sightedness
https://www.salon.com/2018/06/07/theres-a-scientific-reason-nerds-have-bad-eyesight/
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday June 09, @06:25AM (2 children)
AFAIK, the cause of most myopia is now known: lack of time outdoors [pointsdevue.com]. More specifically, the lack of sufficient blue light during early childhood somehow (mechanism still not understood) leads to the elongation of the eyeball, which causes myopia. The effects do not seem to be reversible; one hopes that options will open up, once the mechanism is understood.
As a matter of verification: China has seen a huge increase in myopia in recent years. In one Chinese city, they are now trying to enforce two hours of outside activity for young children, and the rate of myopia has plummeted (sorry, can't seem to find the link again).
So: Education causes myopia? Nope, but education means lots of time indoors, which does cause myopia.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:36AM
Kids and adults alike are staring at smartphones, tablets and monitors that emit blue light, disrupting the melatonin cycle. We've also seen the rise of cheap 5000-6500K "daylight" LED bulbs.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Saturday June 09, @06:46AM
It's nothing to do with blue light. It's just due to never focusing on any thing further than 30 feet away. It's a simple exercise issue, not some light induced voodoo that could be solved with blue lenses.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:28AM (4 children)
I stare at computer monitors good 10 hours a day, I used to have 20-20 vision, now I am, what, far-sighted? Can't read small print now, like old people, except I ain't that old - mid 40s.
Imma kill maself.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday June 09, @06:32AM
You are just getting old. It is called presbyopia (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presbyopia). [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:36AM
This sorta bs research tell us to reduce research funding. Academia needs to figure some shit out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @07:00AM (1 child)
For what its worth, 67 years old, engineer, same... farsighted. I use 3.0 readers ( glasses magnification ) to read closer up or at the computer. Convex lenses.
One of my favorite pet peeves is tiny print. Unless I need the thing really bad, being handed paperwork with fine print will nix the deal, unless the salesman is willing to concede that anything less than 12 point font is deemed to have no legal significance, at which we can line it all out and close the deal. If he won't, I have to go on the assumption that the company he works for is trying to pull a fast one on me, and its hard for me to fathom giving any valuable consideration to a company who tries to pull fast ones on old farts like me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @07:19AM
The worst is (trying to) reading paperbacks.
As for the slimeballs, well, slime's gonna slime.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday June 09, @06:54AM
My interest in Cult Phenomena [warplife.com] commenced when I was eight years old. Conservative columnist Jack Anderson often wrote about Cambodia's new Communist regime.
Anderson reported that Cambodian children were being taught in school to report their parents to the police.
Far more disturbing was that overnight, everybody in the entire country who wore eyeglasses simply disappeared. Anderson speculated that was because those who had the means to pay for spectacles were likely members of the Bourgiouse
From my above-linked essay:
It Can Happen Here.
"MICHAEL DAVID CRAWFORD IS A LYING MOTHERFUCKER."
-- Anonymous Coward