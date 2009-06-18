from the not-it dept.
You might say we're all living inside a ruinous waking nightmare that spawned from the dream of Web 2.0.
Don't get me wrong: It was a beautiful dream.
Web 2.0. We are all of us producers. With our blogs and our comments and our tweets and our YouTube channels we will democratise content and the algorithms -- those glorious algorithms -- will aid in the process. We will upvote and favourite and like and the wheat will be separated from the chaff.
Magic.
I think we can all agree that Web 2.0 didn't quite work as advertised.
It gave us Minecraft. It gave us Wikipedia, collaborative spaces, online tools. But it also gave us Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Gamergate, incels, toxic communities, Logan Paul wandering into a suicide forest. It gave us Twitter bullying, Kelly Marie Tran harassment campaigns on Instagram.
It gave us terrible, opportunistic video games about school shootings.
Wednesday, after yanking Active Shooter, a video game where you play as a high school shooter, from its Steam store, Valve made an announcement. In a blog titled "Who gets to be on the Steam Store" Valve discussed the steps it's taking to prevent a video game like Active Shooter from making it to the Steam store in the future.
Its solution is about as Web 2.0 as it gets.
"[W]e've decided," wrote Valve, "that the right approach is to allow everything onto the Steam Store, except for things that we decide are illegal, or straight up trolling."
"Taking this approach allows us to focus less on trying to police what should be on Steam, and more on building those tools to give people control over what kinds of content they see."
In 2018, at this current moment, it seems like a decision out of time. An old-fashioned solution to a problem that literally every single platform on the internet is currently trying to solve. We live in a world where Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are in the process of trying to actively take responsibility for the content produced and posted on their platforms.
Meanwhile, Valve is busy trying to abdicate that responsibility.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @05:59PM (6 children)
That is, it gave an even louder speaker to the Authoritarians, who are constantly on the search for the right people to lead us all towards the Promised Land.
Well, there is no Promised Land, and even if there were, there's nobody capable enough to lead us all without resorting to tyranny.
Valve made a huge mistake. If they had just said "We will allow everything" (as long as people pay to list their stuff), then they'd be completely off the hook. Now, they've made themselves the great Authorities, and the whining Authoritarians will hold their feet to the fire of their own making whenever something popularly deemed "trolling" rears its head (like, I don't know, a game that questions the existence of black holes, amirite Soylentils?).
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:16PM (5 children)
It's Valve's prerogative because it's their platform. If you don't like it create your own.
This is not censorship. This does not prevent [shitty] game developers from using other means to get to market. If you are a game developer and are unable to properly gauge how the public will react to your bad judgement, don't blame Valve.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:19PM (2 children)
Censorship is not just when the government removes someone's speech. The concept of corporate censorship [wikipedia.org] has existed for a long time, so update your dictionary. Just because something is called censorship doesn't make it illegal. So, Valve can censor all they want, and people can correctly refer to their actions as "censorship."
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:27PM (1 child)
Sorry, but you are wrong. Valve is not trying to stop the game company from releasing their game, which would be censorship. Valve is only saying "not on our platform", which is not censorship.
You need to update your dictionary (or maybe open a thesaurus) so you don't try to use inflammatory or provocative words just because you don't like someone else - like Valve - protecting their good name. You not liking it != censorship.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @07:06PM
Censorship does not need to completely eradicate the speech for it to be censorship, because otherwise one could say that censorship does not exist at all. Even if they only ban the game on their platform, that is still censorship on their platform. They are allowed to do that, but it is still censorship. Even if you find the term to be too inflammatory or provocative, that still doesn't mean it's not censorship.
Really, the concept of corporate censorship exists and has for decades. Language evolves. Trying to ignore how people use language is nothing short of futile.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:31PM (1 child)
The OP doesn't say anything that suggests he disagrees with you, so nice straw man.
Rather, the OP is saying that Valve has now explicitly accepted responsibility for the content that is posted on its servers. That's a stupid, dangerous position to take; it would have been better to say "We don't take responsibility for the content. We're just a platform; it's up to the users to determine the content with which they'd like to interact, and we'll provide tools to help them avoid what they don't want to see, but we're not going to make decisions for people, because we're completely separate from content."
Valve has associated itself with other people's content. That's a burden they'll regret.
Assholes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:45PM
My post supported the position of the OP. I did not quote any part of the OP or state that I disagree with them. No strawman, just a very direct concurrence. But, nice straw man on your part.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by schad on Saturday June 09, @06:05PM
Thanks, Valve, for having at least a little courage. It probably means more to see this coming from the biggest name instead of one of the also-rans.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:05PM (6 children)
Because we all know that if the owner of a platform chooses to allow as much free speech as possible on that platform, then they are just 'abdicating responsibility'. That also means that SoylentNews is abdicating responsibility, according to the article. Better start censoring, or else.
Who knows what "responsibility" they're abdicating. When someone criticizes a platform for censoring people, others respond by saying 'But they have the legal right to do that!' When a platform decides not to censor very often or at all, some people respond by saying 'Stop abdicating responsibility!' It's maddening.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:31PM (5 children)
So SN should stop banning spammers because SN is censoring them? Is SN restricting the spammers' free speech?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:45PM (1 child)
No, spam is a variant of crap flooding and a technical issue. Likewise with moderation - wearing ear plugs when someone has a habit of screaming in your ear is not censoring them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @07:03PM
You're not just building up a personalized algorithm based on some, say, we of trust made of like minds; rather, you're actively cultivating the reality for someone else, including for those who might disagree with your assessment.
That is, you're going around, trying to stick ear plugs in other people's ears!
Your analogy doesn't hold up, and so you are naturally drawing wrong conclusions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @07:00PM (1 child)
SN doesn't remove spam posts, and it isn't even effective at banning them anyway. That's about as free speech friendly as you can get.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @07:09PM
And thank goodness!
Most of the posts marked "Spam" are nothing of the sort; most of the posts marked "Troll" are nothing of the sort.
Here's the thing, though: If you mark down enough posts from one IP, that IP gets banned from posting here. That is a kind of censorship, then; but, it's just so badly implemented (like everything on this website) that it's ineffective. Soylent News is right for the wrong reasons; it's freedom isn't based on principle, but rather on ineptitude.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Saturday June 09, @07:17PM
I'm pretty sure that was sarcasm.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Saturday June 09, @06:20PM
'It's an Anime Titty Holocaust:' Steam Is Cracking Down on Visual Novels [vice.com]
Steam updates game-content guidelines, will include “something that you hate” [arstechnica.com]
The nightmare of being able to play h-games and edgy shooters. Oh no!!!
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:29PM (2 children)
I played politically incorrect games like Dopewars, and this crazy game whose name I forgot, where you were an arsonist tht had to burn down government buildings floor by floor without getting your escape route cut off.
Yeah, stuff that the professionally umbraged can take umbrage to, but they are in my memories 30 years later.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:42PM
If you like indie and not exactly politically correct games, you might get a kick out of Liberal Crime Squad. Probably not on steam[ing pile] tho...
Its elevator pitch: WARNING: The scope of this game is narrower than that of real life. We have attempted to include foul language, graphic violence, politics, religion, sexual references, adult situations, narcotics, prostitution, bodily functions and bad pickup lines, but Bay 12 Games recognizes that there might be omissions which will make some players uncomfortable. In light of these facts, use your discretion when making decisions about downloading LCS.
http://www.bay12games.com/lcs/ [bay12games.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:52PM
I remember playing "Schoolyard Slaughter" on an Atari 1040ST. I had to get it from an FTP site because mosaic wasn't a thing yet. Clearly still web2.0's fault tho'! Man that game was HARD! Them little kids were QUICK! And you had to get 'em with single headshots too...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:40PM (1 child)
Nobody with a life would say that.
The mechanism to enforce civic responsibility in our society is civil law.
Says who?
Who is "we", where is the evidence?
No, it's ignoring the calls for censorship.
The world did move forward, evidently Mark Serrels never got the memo. We shouldn't be surprised because regressive, authoritarian policies are rampant in our educational establishments. [youtube.com] The process of deinstitutionalization closed "safe spaces", can we call it social regression to reopen them for the benefit of those demanding "safe spaces" and curation?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @07:19PM
CNET Still Lives in the Waking Nightmare of Almost No One Giving a Damn About What They Say.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @06:49PM (1 child)
Now let's rename slavery as "actively take responsibility for the behavior and living conditions of workers" while at it
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, @07:09PM
Leftists had to come up with a different label for censorship, because they want to stamp out speech they disagree with, but they're supposed to still be the 60's era hippie radicals fighting for free speech against 'the man', or something like that. So as usual, they come up with a different label for what they're doing, since everything is okay when they do it.