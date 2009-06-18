Stories
Cause of Adrian Lamo's Death Remains a Mystery

posted by takyon on Sunday June 10, @12:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the esoteric-death dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

What killed the computer hacker who turned in Chelsea Manning still a mystery

Forensic pathologists who performed Adrian Lamo's autopsy were unable to determine how the 37-year-old died in March in Wichita. His autopsy report, released Wednesday afternoon, lists Lamo's cause and manner of death as "undetermined." That means that after a thorough examination of his body, results of toxicology testing and information about Lamo's life and last hours, there is nothing that points to a specific reason he died.

"Despite a complete autopsy and supplemental testing, no definitive cause of death was identified," Scott Kipper, deputy coroner and medical examiner at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, wrote in the report.

Adrian Lamo.

Previously: Adrian Lamo Dies at Age 37

Adrian Lamo Dies at Age 37 27 comments

takyon writes:

Hacker who gave up Wikileaks source dies

Adrian Lamo, a computer hacker best known for passing on information that led to the arrest of Chelsea Manning, has died aged 37. In online messaging conversations, Manning confided in him, describing confidential military material Manning had sent to Wikileaks.

[...] The cause of Lamo's death, confirmed to the BBC by the Sedgwick County coroner in Kansas, has not yet been made public.

[...] Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Friday described Lamo as a "petty conman and betrayer of basic human decency".

Adrian Lamo.

Related: Report: Iraq and Afghanistan WikiLeaks Disclosures Did Not Significantly Harm U.S. National Security

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday June 10, @12:35AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday June 10, @12:35AM (#690982)

    Just like security issues, the NSA knows vulnerabilities in our bodies that are hard to detect. Just like with security issues, sure would be nice if the NSA would tell doctors about the vulnerabilities in our bodies that would make us all safer.

    The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @12:50AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @12:50AM (#690989)

    Examiners who performed Lamo's autopsy found a sticker on his left thigh under this clothes that reads: "Adrian Lamo Project Vigilant Assistant Director Threat Analysis/Investigation 70 Bates Street Northwest, Washington DC 20001."

    Project Vigilant is a Florida-based semi-secret government contractor that claims it encouraged Lamo to disclose the source of the WikiLeaks leak.

    Isnt this kind of weird?

