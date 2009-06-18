from the esoteric-death dept.
What killed the computer hacker who turned in Chelsea Manning still a mystery
Forensic pathologists who performed Adrian Lamo's autopsy were unable to determine how the 37-year-old died in March in Wichita. His autopsy report, released Wednesday afternoon, lists Lamo's cause and manner of death as "undetermined." That means that after a thorough examination of his body, results of toxicology testing and information about Lamo's life and last hours, there is nothing that points to a specific reason he died.
"Despite a complete autopsy and supplemental testing, no definitive cause of death was identified," Scott Kipper, deputy coroner and medical examiner at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, wrote in the report.
Hacker who gave up Wikileaks source dies
Adrian Lamo, a computer hacker best known for passing on information that led to the arrest of Chelsea Manning, has died aged 37. In online messaging conversations, Manning confided in him, describing confidential military material Manning had sent to Wikileaks.
[...] The cause of Lamo's death, confirmed to the BBC by the Sedgwick County coroner in Kansas, has not yet been made public.
[...] Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Friday described Lamo as a "petty conman and betrayer of basic human decency".
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday June 10, @12:35AM (1 child)
Just like security issues, the NSA knows vulnerabilities in our bodies that are hard to detect. Just like with security issues, sure would be nice if the NSA would tell doctors about the vulnerabilities in our bodies that would make us all safer.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 10, @12:44AM
*Profuse sweating*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @12:50AM (1 child)
Isnt this kind of weird?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 10, @12:54AM
Ummm... no.
Are you saying you don't have a sticker on your thigh? That's kinda weird.
