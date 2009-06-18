from the sensible dept.
Joe Manchin, the senior Senator from West Virginia, has inserted language in the FY19 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill that will force Amtrak to employ at least one ticketing agent in every state that it serves.
His reasoning? "Amtrak has told me that most of their sales are now online, but West Virginians buy far more tickets at the Charleston station than most places around the country. That's not surprising, as nearly 30% of West Virginia is without internet access, and mobile broadband access is also difficult in my state's rugged, mountainous terrain, making online ticket sales difficult."
Source: https://www.manchin.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/manchin-secures-language-to-ensure-amtrak-ticket-agent-in-west-virginia
(Score: 3, Interesting) by dltaylor on Sunday June 10, @09:15AM (2 children)
He should force the scamming telecoms to quit padding their bottom lines and build out the rural lines for which they have been collecting money. 30 years in prison for the execs and Boards of Directors for fraud sounds about right.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Sunday June 10, @09:48AM (1 child)
Agreed. But, there is a mitigating circumstance in W. Va. It actually costs to build there. There's an old joke, "If West Virginia were steamrolled flat, it would be as big as Texas!" So, the joke is something of an exaggeration, but still, it's tough to get into some of those little valleys, and the backsides of mountains where people live.
Mountain states provide some excuse for the telcos. Of course, they need no excuse to bypass one county in a plains state, while building up in all surrounding counties.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Sunday June 10, @10:17AM
Telstra still manages to service* all of Australia. Yeah, it costs them, but they do it (because they're forced to).
*) Commence commentary about use of "Telstra" and "service" in the same sentence.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @09:37AM
This isn't forcing Amtrak hire anyone. He's trying to stop Amtrak from eliminate the one ticket agent in Charleston, WV "until they can agree on the fundamental facts about how ticket sale and daily ridership are calculated."
Clickbait headlines are clickbait.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday June 10, @09:47AM (5 children)
- The Station.
One can also reserve seats at the station then pay for them later.
I don't fly between Portland and California anymore, I take Amtrack. It totally rocks.
But before you leave for the train, drop by a deli then order a few different kinds of sandwiches to go. This because their snack bar is usurously expensive and the portions very, very small. I bought a pack of instant oatmeal because I was quite hungry, but when I tore the lid off to see it was less than half full I was completely overcome with grief.
Amtrack has WiFi and 110VAC POWER SOCKTS!!!111!OMGKITTENS!!! at every seat.
There's lots of room to stretch out your legs. The seats are wider. Sometimes there are two pairs of seats facing each other with a table in the middle.
No X-Rays. No Metal Detectors. No TSA Body Cavity Searches.
And you can leave your damn shoes _on_.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @09:51AM
WTF? You've got some kind of foot or shoe fetish?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @09:55AM
I don't fly to US and I can leave my shoes on too.
So do modern planes.
(Score: 2) by linuxrocks123 on Sunday June 10, @09:57AM (1 child)
I never knew that, I rode Amtrak for many years, and I have a friend who used to work at Amtrak whom I think would have told me about a price difference in online versus station sales if he knew about it. Can you elaborate on this and provide some examples?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday June 10, @10:04AM
I don't recall what the online ticket price but it was something like $150. The station agent reserved a seat for me, then I was able to pay the next day when an EFT arrived. That ticket was $80.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Sunday June 10, @10:33AM
I probably wouldn't use it to go coast to coast, assuming that's even possible, but for a hop across a few states or so it's much more comfortable than flying, there's more to see out the window, no hassle with TSA/airport security, and you get back the extra time spent getting between car park and gate, so quite possibly comparable on total time taken too. It's also much more civilized when in a group if you can sit around a table facing each other, rather than have to keep looking sideway to chat. We played a board game on my last trip, although you do need to choose wisely as any pieces can - and probably will - slide around a bit on some of the tighter curves! Sure, the on-board food is expensive, but that's no different from in-flight food, and you also have far more options for bringing your own snacks along.
