from the it's-not-going-his-way dept.
https://thehackernews.com/2018/06/marcus-hutchins-malware.html
Marcus Hutchins, the British malware analyst who helped stop global Wannacry menace, is now facing four new charges related to malware he allegedly created and promoted it online to steal financial information.
Hutchins, the 24-year-old better known as MalwareTech, was arrested by the FBI last year as he was headed home to England from the DefCon conference in Las Vegas for his alleged role in creating and distributing Kronos between 2014 and 2015.
Kronos is a Banking Trojan designed to steal banking credentials and personal information from victims' computers, which was sold for $7,000 on Russian online forums, and the FBI accused Hutchins of writing and promoting it online, including via YouTube.
Hutchins pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in August 2017 in Milwaukee and release on $30,000 bail.
However, earlier this week, a revised superseding indictment [PDF] was filed with the Wisconsin Eastern District Court, under which Hutchins faces four new charges along with the six prior counts filed against him by the FBI a month before his arrest.
According to the new indictment, Hutchins created a second piece of malware, known as "UPAS Kit," and also lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) when he was arrested and questioned last year in Las Vegas.
[...] As the news on the revised indictment broke, Hutchins, who has repeatedly denied any illegal activity, called the charges "bullshit" and appealed to his Twitter followers for donations to cover legal costs.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 10, @11:41AM
Back in the late 90s I bought a few things on eBay... then one month a $20 charge showed up on my CC from Russia. I called the CC company and got the charge reversed and within a month after that, I (not just the one CC) got perma-banned from using eBay. Seems like the Russians didn't like the chargeback fees or something and they got eBay's sympathy in the matter - fine with me, looking back at the crap I did buy on eBay and the legitimate items I tried to sell but paid listing fees and never got a bid, 20 years without eBay access is more like a bonus than a punishment.
It could be that these charges are all true and Hutchins is really a bad dude who's stupid enough to have put himself in the limelight taking down WannaCry. It seems more likely to me that actors connected with WannaCry (or somebody else he pissed off) are piling these charges on him with planted evidence. I really have no way of knowing the truth, and the sad things are: A) just going through the trial process is a huge punishment in itself, and B) the jury isn't going to be in much better position at the end of the trial to judge guilt or innocence than I am sitting here right now.
I hope, for karma's sake, that he's innocent and all this publicity turns into a big win for him, or that he's guilty and gets the punishment he deserves - however, it seems likely that random chance gives equal odds to the opposite actions and outcomes.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday June 10, @11:50AM
I sure wish the powers that be would go after reliable and trustworthy software with the same zeal they pursue those who find ways of throwing monkey wrenches into it.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]