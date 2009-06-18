from the fairing-processing dept.
SpaceX plans to build an Operations Area on 63-67 acres between the Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building and Industrial Center. The highlights include 300-foot tall tower housing a launch and landing control center, a booster and fairing processing and storage facility, and a rocket garden:
It will be an operational monument to Elon Musk's vision: a towering SpaceX launch control center, a 133,000-square-foot hangar and a rocket garden rising in the heart of Kennedy Space Center.
According to plans detailed in a draft environmental review published recently by KSC, SpaceX will undertake a major expansion of its facilities at the space center sometime in the not-too-distant future.
The review says SpaceX is seeking more room and a bigger presence "in its pursuit of a complete local, efficient, and reusable launch vehicle program."
The expansion would enable SpaceX to store and refurbish large numbers of Falcon rocket boosters and nose cones at the operations center down the road from NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building.
