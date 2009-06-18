from the big-brother dept.
A new algorithm has been used to detect violence in drone-captured video footage:
A drone surveillance system capable of highlighting "violent individuals" in a crowd in real time has been built by [researchers].
The artificially intelligent technology uses a video camera on a hovering quadcopter to study the body movements of everyone in view. It then raises an alert when it identifies aggressive actions, such as punching, stabbing, shooting, kicking, and strangling, with an accuracy of about 85 per cent. It doesn't perform any facial recognition – it merely detects possible violence between folks. And its designers believe the system could be expanded to automatically spot people crossing borders illegally, detect kidnappings in public areas, and set off alarms when vandalism is observed.
The inventors are based at the University of Cambridge, in England, India's National Institute of Technology, and the Indian Institute of Science. They hope their autonomous spy drones will help cops crush crime and soldiers expose enemies hiding in groups of innocents.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Sunday June 10, @06:13PM (3 children)
The accuracy of 85% clearly is wrong. What is classified as non-violent today is certainly not classified as non-violent tomorrow. Therefore, the accuracy is 100% for all future violent acts. Just be prepared to defend yourself against the drone evidence. You cannot deny your guilty attitude. You are already classified as a "violent individual" by being filmed and analyzed. Tomorrow's definition will make certain that you are guilty as charged. The lesson you should learn here is not to gather in groups. You must obey and not think. Start censoring yourself now. That is the only way. Report any deviant behavior. We have always been at war with east-asia.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday June 10, @06:29PM (2 children)
I can totally see this being deployed at sports events, when you and your buddy are both wearing the jerseys of the same team and you grab him in a headlock and give him a light knuckle-rub on his forehead when your team scores the game-winning goal, both of you laughing, only to have the jackbooted government thugs alerted and deployed to beat you like Rodney King.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @06:33PM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday June 10, @06:37PM
Yes, you are correct. But what happens when you implement this in Eurpoe during football (soccer) events? Everybody would now be classified as "violent" and the database would crawl to a halt from all the writes and other information-overload.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @06:21PM
(Score: 2) by pdfernhout on Sunday June 10, @06:42PM (1 child)
http://www.larryniven.net/stories/cloak_of_anarchy.shtml [larryniven.net]
"Someone at police headquarters had expected that. Twice the usual number of copseyes floated overhead, waiting. Gold dots against blue, basketball-sized, twelve feet up. Each a television eye and a sonic stunner, each a hookup to police headquarters, they were there to enforce the law of the Park... Within King's Free Park was an orderly approximation of anarchy. People were searched at the entrances. There were no weapons inside. The copseyes, floating overhead and out of reach were the next best thing to no law at all.
There was only one law to enforce. All acts of attempted violence carried the same penalty for attacker and victim. Let anyone raise his hand against his neighbor, and one of the golden basketballs would stun them both.
They would wake separately, with copseyes watching. It was usually enough. No violence."
The biggest challenge of the 21st century: the irony of technologies of abundance used by scarcity-minded people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @07:09PM
