[...] After all, who needs a hole in the head? Yet for thousands of years, trepanation -- the act of scraping, cutting, or drilling an opening into the cranium -- was practiced around the world, primarily to treat head trauma, but possibly to quell headaches, seizures and mental illnesses, or even to expel perceived demons.
[...] "In Incan times, the mortality rate was between 17 and 25 percent, and during the Civil War, it was between 46 and 56 percent. That's a big difference. The question is how did the ancient Peruvian surgeons have outcomes that far surpassed those of surgeons during the American Civil War?"
[...] Whatever their methods, ancient Peruvians had plenty of practice. More than 800 prehistoric skulls with evidence of trepanation -- at least one but as many as seven telltale holes -- have been found in the coastal regions and the Andean highlands of Peru, the earliest dating back to about 400 B.C. That's more than the combined total number of prehistoric trepanned skulls found in the rest of the world.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 10, @08:30PM (2 children)
That's an easy one, Civil War surgeons had less practice, less skill, and less effective resources at their disposal than Incan trepaniers. Metal instruments aren't by themselves a predictor of improved outcomes - just as doctors today, with all the best equipment and training, can and do still screw up for any number of reasons.
I suspect the ancient Peruvian's primary advantage was time allotted to perform the procedure: not rushed on a battlefield or pressured to maximize throughput/profit in an office can be a huge advantage for patient outcome. Also, it takes a really long time to make good stone surgical tools.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 10, @08:32PM (1 child)
You can reread the post before hitting submit, and still miss a word in the subject.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @08:56PM
Maybe SN should allow editing (by original author) of subject lines?
Iirc, we've already discussed why allowing the editing of posts is (on balance) not a good idea.