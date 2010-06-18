Stories
Fresh Water from Air

posted by mrpg on Sunday June 10, @10:40PM
In desert trials, next-generation water harvester delivers fresh water from air

Scientists who last year built a prototype harvester to extract water from the air using only the power of the sun have scaled up the device to see how much water they can capture in arid conditions in Arizona. Using a kilogram of MOF, they were able to capture about 7 ounces of water from low-humidity air each 24-hour day/night cycle. A new and cheaper MOF could double that.

[...] "There is nothing like this," said Omar Yaghi, who invented the technology underlying the harvester. "It operates at ambient temperature with ambient sunlight, and with no additional energy input you can collect water in the desert. This laboratory-to-desert journey allowed us to really turn water harvesting from an interesting phenomenon into a science."

Also at Berkeley News.

Practical water production from desert air (open, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aat3198) (DX)

