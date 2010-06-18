from the O,N,Ar dept.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
In desert trials, next-generation water harvester delivers fresh water from air
Scientists who last year built a prototype harvester to extract water from the air using only the power of the sun have scaled up the device to see how much water they can capture in arid conditions in Arizona. Using a kilogram of MOF, they were able to capture about 7 ounces of water from low-humidity air each 24-hour day/night cycle. A new and cheaper MOF could double that.
[...] "There is nothing like this," said Omar Yaghi, who invented the technology underlying the harvester. "It operates at ambient temperature with ambient sunlight, and with no additional energy input you can collect water in the desert. This laboratory-to-desert journey allowed us to really turn water harvesting from an interesting phenomenon into a science."
Also at Berkeley News.
Practical water production from desert air (open, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aat3198) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @10:49PM
I hate you! And I hate the harvest!
https://cad-comic.com/comic/some-cheese-to-go-with-that/ [cad-comic.com]
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday June 10, @10:56PM (1 child)
But how do they protect the water from the worms?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @11:04PM
The
waterspice must flow!
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday June 10, @11:13PM (1 child)
Are we going to call this a windtrap or a moisture vaporator?
Well... clean-enough water from very slightly damp air, anyway.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @11:49PM
It's called an air well. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_well_(condenser) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Troll) by nitehawk214 on Sunday June 10, @11:13PM (1 child)
Let me guess, this is a big of a scam and as easily debunked as the last "water from dry desert air with no input energy" Kickstarter scams.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, @11:18PM
No, this company is legit. It's got a female CEO.
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Sunday June 10, @11:16PM
Except for these other things that have been around for quite a while:
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=14/04/14/0051250 [soylentnews.org]
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/03/25/0329250 [soylentnews.org]
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/10/11/170204 [soylentnews.org]
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/this-tower-pulls-drinking-water-out-of-thin-air-180950399/ [smithsonianmag.com]
And some slightly different ones:
https://www.treehugger.com/clean-technology/waterseer-can-produce-11-gallons-day-clean-drinking-water-air.html [treehugger.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1) by SemperOSS on Monday June 11, @12:00AM (1 child)
At last some scientist has read Frank Herbert's Dune and acted upon it.
I don't need a signature to draw attention to myself.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday June 11, @12:06AM
I think they're using a different and more compact technology that the Fremen had. IIUC the Fremen technology was basically based around cooling air until it reached its dew point.
Put not your faith in princes.