A feature called Significant Locations collects a detailed history of places you visit on a regular basis. The feature can be disabled via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services > Significant Locations. The feature can be disabled, and history of data collected can be deleted. Apple claims that Significant Locations are encrypted and cannot be read by anyone except the phone owner. Yet, most iPhone users are unaware that their phone records their current location and calculates which locations are significant. Why hasn't Apple made people more aware of this potential violation of their privacy?

Original Submission