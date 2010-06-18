18/06/10/0121209 story
A feature called Significant Locations collects a detailed history of places you visit on a regular basis. The feature can be disabled via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services > Significant Locations. The feature can be disabled, and history of data collected can be deleted. Apple claims that Significant Locations are encrypted and cannot be read by anyone except the phone owner. Yet, most iPhone users are unaware that their phone records their current location and calculates which locations are significant. Why hasn't Apple made people more aware of this potential violation of their privacy?
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday June 11, @01:07AM (2 children)
It's hard to take this seriously. You are saying something on the order of "Why doesn't this manufacturer tell people their products do undesirable things and they should stay far away from them?"
But I'll give it a try. The answer is complicated.
The "Easy" part of it is that they will sell more products by focusing on the handy, trendy, helpful side of such misfeatures than by focusing on criticizing them.
But there's also a component of company culture. People who work at any given company probably have a need to believe that their products are good, and helpful, and not malicious, otherwise, if they have any conscience, they might have trouble sleeping at night. So even if there is some cognitive dissonance, people still tend to lean towards the good and helpful things that they do in order to make their lives happier.
If the product starts targeting and murdering helpless [insert downtrodden segment of society here], then even such a person will likely reconsider and give some attention to the bad. But for just creepy stalking behaviors? Could go either way, but probably not.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday June 11, @01:41AM (1 child)
Google does this with Android and with most of their apps. You are supposed to be able to control this tracking , but none of their directions to do so seem to work. The problem seems to that Google has become too big. There are too many different departments overlapping in development and no oversight on how it works on the consumer level.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday June 11, @02:02AM
The all work for me. I periodically delete all my tracking data, after saving placemarks I want to keep.
Then I let it build up again as I use those features of geolocation I want.
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Monday June 11, @01:44AM (1 child)
The human body is like a battery, folks. We're born with a certain amount of energy. When we waste it on exercise, we become VERY SLOW & TIRED. I've always been a great athlete -- I was the best baseball player in New York, the Red Sox were looking at me very seriously. But when the bone spurs hit I decided to go into real estate instead. And going into business -- now politics -- has done wonders for my stamina. I'll be 72 next week (big hint there, folks), I feel as good today as I did when I was 30. I still play a little golf. I've played with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, the world's top golfers. And sometimes I wrestle -- I showed Vince McMahon who's the boss. And shaved his head. I'm a top athlete because I don't exercise.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday June 11, @02:01AM
(cont) So many of my athlete friends -- the ones that exercise, and the ones that don't -- are thinking about Fit Bit. To show off their cyber smarts. And to track their movements for the Social Media. Great to know that iphone can do that too. Thanks Apple, thanks Tim!!!!
