And Just Like That, Goth-Friendly Charcoal Foods Were Canceled
It turns out those highly Instagrammable, pitch-black "goth" foods were far edgier than we could have ever imagined. According to a new report in Eater, the Department of Health says that activated charcoal is currently banned from all food- and drink-serving establishments in NYC. A spokesperson for DOH told Eater that the rule isn't new, but enforcement has increased.
Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, that NYC ice cream shop that caused a mini frenzy in 2016 over their popular jet-black ice cream, reportedly had to dump "$3,000 worth of product during a routine inspection," per owner Nick Morgenstern. The ice cream shop posted a cryptic Instagram in late May that hinted something was afoot. The ice cream, which they've been making since 2015, uses coconut ash—a form of activated charcoal. "I don't see any evidence that this is actually a question of public health safety," Morganstern told Eater. "I would challenge someone to identify the public health safety risk of that ingredient."
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday June 11, @06:06AM (3 children)
constipation, dehydration.
And the list goes on.
Sounds like fun! Like everything, if you eat too much of it, you get sick (even carrots)
https://www.webmd.com/vitamins-and-supplements/activated-charcoal-uses-risks [webmd.com]
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/foodanddrink/healthyeating/11721347/Is-charcoal-doing-us-more-harm-than-good.html [telegraph.co.uk]
Then there are other benficial uses: https://www.quora.com/Why-we-put-salt-and-charcoal-while-earthing [quora.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2, Informative) by tftp on Monday June 11, @06:13AM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Monday June 11, @06:18AM
https://www.eater.com/2017/6/7/15750526/activated-charcoal-black-food-trend-nyc-ban [eater.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Monday June 11, @06:15AM
It actually is healthy in the right circumstances. For example if you're a raw water fan you can pack the length of your throat with activated charcoal and reproduce the effect of drinking tap water by running your raw water through it. Healthy plus healthy must mean extra healthy, right?
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday June 11, @06:55AM
