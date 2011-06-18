from the with-NFS? dept.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
The National Science Foundation (NSF) is announcing a $1.8 million grant for the initial development of a data storage network over the next two years. A collaborative team will combine their expertise, facilities and research challenges to develop the Open Storage Network (OSN). OSN will enable academic researchers across the nation to work with and share their data more efficiently than ever before.
[...] NSF's investment in OSN builds on a seed grant by Schmidt Futures — a philanthropic initiative founded by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt –to enable the data transfer systems for the new network. These systems are designed to be low-cost, high-throughput, large-capacity, and capable of matching the speed of a 100-gigabit network connection with only a small number of nodes. This configuration will help to ensure that OSN can eventually be deployed in many universities across the U.S. to leverage prior investments and establish sustainable management for the overall storage network.
Source: NSF Supports Development of New Nationwide Data Storage Network
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 11, @08:21AM
"How dare you!"
"No, how dare you! I can't believe you'd suggest doing such a disgusting thing!"
Two men could be heard arguing in the park. Each of them were furious enough to scare away most onlookers, and so no one had stopped their heated argument quite yet. This continued for a few more minutes, but just when the argument was about to escalate into violence, a third man - who had been observing the situation all along - approached them and calmly said, "Now, now. Settle down, gentleman. I believe I have the perfect compromise that will satisfy everyone involved." Then, the man elucidated his idea; after that, it did not take long for the plan to be put into motion...
Later, two men could be seen standing in the park near a large tree; both of them appeared to be in a state of ecstasy. One of the men had been directly involved in the previous argument, and the other man was the one who suggested the compromise. These two men were overlooking a magnificent scene with expressions full of delight. What caused them to be in such a state? Justice.
It was true justice. A man - who had also been involved in the previous argument - could be seen hanging from the tree, lynched; his body was in tatters, suggesting that he had been tortured beforehand. Surrounding the tree were countless naked children; not a single one of them moved even so much as an inch. This was a scene that would undoubtedly bring joy to anyone's heart, and it was all thanks to the art of compromise.
And what a fair, just, and wondrous compromise it was.