Crowdfunding site Indiegogo has called time on a high-profile British project to create a retro handheld console.
[...] "Indiegogo asked for proof that we are ready to ship the product and requested that we send them a unit to their San Francisco office," added Dr David Levy, RCL's chairman
"We responded yesterday saying that we would sooner give a demonstration of a unit to their UK representative, and asking Indiegogo to request that he contact us to fix an appointment. Their reaction was this latest statement."
[...] The Vega+ campaign raised a total of £512,790 from more than 4,700 people on Indiegogo before the US firm blocked it from accepting more funds in March 2017.
[...] RCL has missed multiple deadlines over the past two years and given a variety of reasons for doing so, ranging from problems with the buttons of the Vega+ to disputes with former company directors - the details of which are contested.
The company had originally pledged to deliver the console in the summer of 2016.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 11, @11:12AM
A load of boulder dash, this Dr Levy has run the gauntlet of a manic if minor campaign as if he were a football manager rather than a member of the elite. Perhaps he can super hang on with a deus ex machina great escape but should also consider going back to skool.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday June 11, @11:17AM
