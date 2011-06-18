from the asking-soylent dept.
Imagine being isolated off-grid for an unknown number of years. Maybe you're stuck somewhere like Davidge or Mark Watney; or perhaps you've chosen a life of isolation like Yoda or Obi-Wan Kenobi. Maybe you're a survivor of the $Apocalypse. Wouldn't keeping a journal be a great idea? You could pass on your knowledge, keep track of daily activities, maybe even keep yourself from going insane!
Forget all the wastefulness, extravagance, and complexity of most modern devices, you've got survival to think about! Obviously power usage would be a major concern, but ergonomics, searchability, repairability, and data robustness would be important too. Keeping in mind that this is a dedicated device for journaling and barring the old Russian pencil and paper, what would the best solution look like with off-the-shelf modern technology?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Monday June 11, @08:10PM
Pen/pencil and paper. And searching? Who's gonna care about your writings? KISS wins.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 11, @08:10PM
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Monday June 11, @08:11PM (1 child)
Clay tablets and some sticks. Couldn't be easier to use, and we've got some of those that have survived thousands of years still intact. Plus in most places on Earth at least you could easily produce replacement parts from the dirt laying around you.
If that's too much weight, you can use paper and pencil without sacrificing *too much* of the reliability, and you can still potentially do some repairs/replacements from local resources.
If it absolutely MUST be digital...my first thought would be something based on a Raspberry Pi, but SD cards aren't even reliable enough to discuss their "reliability" -- they don't have any such thing. Although if you brought a stack of SD cards and a USB card reader, and included the card image on the card itself, you could probably keep it going for a while by using the backup card to re-flash the main every time it got corrupted. But probably you want the lowest power device you can get that'll boot a standard Linux distro off a USB stick, then run in CLI mode and edit your journal in vi or nano. Bring multiple USB sticks, keep multiple copies of everything, and ensure you have the ability to reformat and reflash your sticks should they become corrupted. Or use a standard PC/Laptop style system and replace the hard drive with a compact flash card, those things are extremely robust...but still bring a few spares with you, and use two at a time in RAID (or some other kind of duplication...maybe rsync to a USB drive might be better for simplicity). And bring at least one full backup computer too for when parts start failing.
Clay tablets definitely seem like the best option... :)
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday June 11, @08:32PM
Honestly, if you want a solid computer you're looking for 80's/90's stuff that lasts for decades. Some of that stuff was running up until it was tossed in a dumpster. I'm thinking m68k, EEPROMs, flash, drams and srams with a mono lcd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 11, @08:25PM
Bashblog, [github.com] Void [www.gget.it] or hugo [gohugo.io] with grep on your source files for searchability.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Monday June 11, @08:27PM (2 children)
"Imagine being isolated off-grid for an unknown number of years."
About Wednesday afternoon that usually sounds very appealing. Maybe Antarctica.
Naw... Too many people. I'll hold out for the Moon.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by realDonaldTrump on Monday June 11, @08:36PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 11, @08:52PM
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Monday June 11, @08:40PM
Punch cards or chains. No really.
Since that is about where you can expect to figure out how to read it and also build a primitive computer without really good chemical or metallurgical plants.
It also have the advantage that it can be operated without electricity (just imagine what you can do with a waterwheel and a loom) and the storage can be handmade,
You can even write on the punch cards with a pencil.