Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

Devuan 2.0.0 Released - Debian Without systemd

posted by janrinok on Monday June 11, @02:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the systemd-free dept.
OS

An Anonymous Coward writes:

It's like Debian Linux, but without systemd.

Release notes are at https://devuan.org/os/debian-fork/ascii-stable-announce-060818.

Previously: Devuan ASCII Sprint -- 15-17 Dec. 2017

Original Submission


«  Automation Won’t Take Your Job Until The Next Recession Threatens It | Pocket Projector Uses Raspberry Pi  »

Related Stories

Devuan ASCII Sprint -- 15-17 Dec. 2017 22 comments

canopic jug writes:

[Ed's note: ASCII is the name given to the next release of Devuan]

"Dear D1rs,

there will be a Devuan ASCII sprint on 15-16-17th December 2017 (this coming weekend). The aim is to squash a few outstanding bugs in Devuan ASCII, with the view of preparing a beta release.

Some of the tasks require "hands-on" to the repos and other services, but virtually everybody else can help by testing packages, fixes, upgrade paths, patches, installation material, and so on, so anybody with some time to spare over the next week-end is welcome to join.

A list of currently outstanding bugs relevant for ASCII can be found at:

http://bugs.devuan.org//cgi/pkgreport.cgi?which=tag&data=ascii

If you can provide more info on those bugs, or patches, or anything, be prepared to do so.

There is no fixed schedule so far, but the best way to get in touch and "do things" is probably by hanging around on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on #devuan-dev. More detailed information will be provided sooner [closer?] to the date.

Come on, let's put ASCII out.

The Dev1Devs "

https://lists.dyne.org/lurker/message/20171211.190051.843303de.en.html

Original Submission

Devuan 2.0.0 Released - Debian Without systemd | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 11, @02:38PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 11, @02:38PM (#691407)

    The release notes don't say what changed. Is there a summary of the changes? The editor edited out the question.

    • (Score: 2) by bart9h on Monday June 11, @02:47PM

      by bart9h (767) on Monday June 11, @02:47PM (#691415)

      Devuan 1 was based on Jessie, and this new version is based on the Stretch, so it gets updated version of all packages. I think that's what is relevant for most users.

      I'm giving Gentoo a try now, but I'll probably get back to Devuan on the next reinstall.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by DECbot on Monday June 11, @03:08PM

      by DECbot (832) on Monday June 11, @03:08PM (#691425) Journal

      One big change, ZFS on root is now supported in the ASCII repository--so there's less dicking around to make that work. Also, Java 8 is in the ASCII repository but not in the Jessie repository (minecraft is the reason I know this). I've been meaning to upgrade, this looks like a good reason to apt-get dist-upgrade.

      --
      cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(1)