from the systemd-free dept.
It's like Debian Linux, but without systemd.
Release notes are at https://devuan.org/os/debian-fork/ascii-stable-announce-060818.
Previously: Devuan ASCII Sprint -- 15-17 Dec. 2017
« Automation Won’t Take Your Job Until The Next Recession Threatens It | Pocket Projector Uses Raspberry Pi »
Related Stories
[Ed's note: ASCII is the name given to the next release of Devuan]
"Dear D1rs,
there will be a Devuan ASCII sprint on 15-16-17th December 2017 (this coming weekend). The aim is to squash a few outstanding bugs in Devuan ASCII, with the view of preparing a beta release.
Some of the tasks require "hands-on" to the repos and other services, but virtually everybody else can help by testing packages, fixes, upgrade paths, patches, installation material, and so on, so anybody with some time to spare over the next week-end is welcome to join.
A list of currently outstanding bugs relevant for ASCII can be found at:
http://bugs.devuan.org//cgi/pkgreport.cgi?which=tag&data=ascii
If you can provide more info on those bugs, or patches, or anything, be prepared to do so.
There is no fixed schedule so far, but the best way to get in touch and "do things" is probably by hanging around on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on #devuan-dev. More detailed information will be provided sooner [closer?] to the date.
Come on, let's put ASCII out.
The Dev1Devs "
https://lists.dyne.org/lurker/message/20171211.190051.843303de.en.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 11, @02:38PM (2 children)
The release notes don't say what changed. Is there a summary of the changes? The editor edited out the question.
(Score: 2) by bart9h on Monday June 11, @02:47PM
Devuan 1 was based on Jessie, and this new version is based on the Stretch, so it gets updated version of all packages. I think that's what is relevant for most users.
I'm giving Gentoo a try now, but I'll probably get back to Devuan on the next reinstall.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DECbot on Monday June 11, @03:08PM
One big change, ZFS on root is now supported in the ASCII repository--so there's less dicking around to make that work. Also, Java 8 is in the ASCII repository but not in the Jessie repository (minecraft is the reason I know this). I've been meaning to upgrade, this looks like a good reason to apt-get dist-upgrade.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base