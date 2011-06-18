"Dear D1rs,

there will be a Devuan ASCII sprint on 15-16-17th December 2017 (this coming weekend). The aim is to squash a few outstanding bugs in Devuan ASCII, with the view of preparing a beta release.

Some of the tasks require "hands-on" to the repos and other services, but virtually everybody else can help by testing packages, fixes, upgrade paths, patches, installation material, and so on, so anybody with some time to spare over the next week-end is welcome to join.

A list of currently outstanding bugs relevant for ASCII can be found at:

http://bugs.devuan.org//cgi/pkgreport.cgi?which=tag&data=ascii

If you can provide more info on those bugs, or patches, or anything, be prepared to do so.

There is no fixed schedule so far, but the best way to get in touch and "do things" is probably by hanging around on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on #devuan-dev. More detailed information will be provided sooner [closer?] to the date.

Come on, let's put ASCII out.

The Dev1Devs "