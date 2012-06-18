Editing cells' genomes with CRISPR-Cas9 might increase the risk that the altered cells, intended to treat disease, will trigger cancer, two studies published on Monday warn — a potential game-changer for the companies developing CRISPR-based therapies.

[...] The CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics, Sam Kulkarni, told STAT the results are "plausible." Although they likely apply to only one of the ways that CRISPR edits genomes (replacing disease-causing DNA with healthy versions) and not the other (just excising DNA), he said, "it's something we need to pay attention to, especially as CRISPR expands to more diseases. We need to do the work and make sure edited cells returned to patients don't become cancerous."

Another leading CRISPR scientist, who asked not to be named because of involvement with genome-editing companies, called the new data "pretty striking," and raised concerns that a potential fatal flaw in some uses of CRISPR had "been missed."

[...] "We found that cutting the genome with CRISPR-Cas9 induced the activation of ... p53[*]," said Emma Haapaniemi, the lead author of the Karolinska study. That "makes editing much more difficult."

The flip side of p53 repairing CRISPR edits, or killing cells that accept the edits, is that cells that survive with the edits do so precisely because they have a dysfunctional p53 and therefore lack this fix-it-or-kill-it mechanism.