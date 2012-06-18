Stories
Elon Musk's Boring Co. Delivers First 1,000 Flamethrowers

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 12, @05:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the Flaming-but-Not-Boring-Dept dept.
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Six months after Elon Musk raised the eyebrows of sane people everywhere by announcing his Boring Co. would sell flamethrowers for $500 a pop, the first 1,000 deliveries were made Saturday for customers who showed up at the company's headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif.

The flamethrowers went like, well, flaming hotcakes when they went on sale in late January, selling out in just four days. In all, 20,000 were sold, raising about $10 million in revenue for Musk's tunnel-boring startup. The devices, technically called "Not a Flamethrower" to skirt federal shipping regulations, shoot a two-foot flame.

[...] Despite concerns about the wisdom of allowing personal flamethrowers in wildfire-prone California, state legislators last month shelved legislation that would have required them to come with a safety warning.

[...] 2017 was California's most destructive wildfire season ever, with more than 9,000 fires burning acreage the size of Delaware and killing at least 46 people.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @05:58AM

    If this shitpost gets +5 updoots, muskrat’s flamethrowers will kill more people than his cars.

  • (Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday June 12, @06:03AM

    Propane and Propane Accessories...

    Harbor Freight sells one for a couple of sawbucks ( around $20 ).

    Here's a youtube of a guy reviewing it... [youtube.com]

    People have been using these things for quite some time now...

    "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]

  • (Score: 2) by arslan on Tuesday June 12, @06:14AM (1 child)

    This is a great example that you don't need a great product, just great marketing... decent product helps of course.

    • (Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday June 12, @06:33AM

      Gotta admit I like Elon's design... thing looks more like a superhero weapon than a tool.

      My belief is that this is a fundraising premium... it's something to show your friends that you support Elon.

      I was glad to see Congress stayed out of this. Similar tools have been around for quite some time. I remember seeing them used on the farm to clear off brush.

      And, like I posted before, commodity tools do the same thing.

      However each of these tools can be just as dangerous if not handled properly... as is damn near any tool - especially power tools.

      "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
