Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

"Appalling" Conditions Reported at Foxconn Plant That Makes Amazon Devices

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday June 12, @10:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the where-we-get-all-our-stuff dept.
Business

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow8317

Foxconn Technology Group says it is investigating a factory it operates that makes Amazon devices, including Kindles, after an in-depth report by advocacy group China Labor Watch criticized its "appalling working conditions," including excessive hours and over-reliance on temporary workers.

"We are carrying out a full investigation of the areas raised by the report, and if found to be true, immediate actions will be taken to bring the operations into compliance with our Code of Conduct," Taiwan-based Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., told Reuters.

New York-based China Labor Watch says its investigators were sent to the factory, which is located in south central China in Hunan Province's Hengyang city and also makes Amazon's Echo Dot Bluetooth speakers and tablets, from August 2017 to April 2018.

During that time, the group says it found that dispatch, or temporary, workers made up more than 40% of the workforce, far exceeding the 10% limit set by Chinese law. Dispatch workers were also treated very differently than regular workers, receiving far less safety training and no overtime wages. Instead, dispatch workers were paid the same rate, or 14.5 RMB ($2.26) an hour for both normal and overtime hours.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/06/10/after-report-on-appalling-conditions-foxconn-will-investigate-plant-that-makes-amazon-devices/

Original Submission


«  Unpublished Chinese Censorship Document Reveals Effort to Eradicate Online Political Content
"Appalling" Conditions Reported at Foxconn Plant That Makes Amazon Devices | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday June 12, @11:18AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 12, @11:18AM (#691855) Homepage Journal

    At Foxconn?
    Don't. believe. it.

    Not Foxconn.....all lies.....oh shit: another jumper. Told them they should install nets here as well.

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(1)