Do we need another [HB]ollywood blockbuster? Apparently not if it is up to the future of AI:
...goal of having Benjamin [the AI] "write, direct, perform and score" this short film within 48 hours, without any human intervention...
Maybe it is not perfection yet, but it looks like reality is slowly catching up with science fiction. https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2018/06/this-wild-ai-generated-film-is-the-next-step-in-whole-movie-puppetry
Two years ago, Ars Technica hosted the online premiere of a weird short film called Sunspring, which was mostly remarkable because its entire script was created by an AI. The film's human cast laughed at odd, computer-generated dialogue and stage direction before performing the results in particularly earnest fashion.
That film's production duo, Director Oscar Sharp and AI researcher Ross Goodwin, have returned with another AI-driven experiment that, on its face, looks decidedly worse. Blurry faces, computer-generated dialogue, and awkward scene changes fill out this year's Zone Out, a film created as an entry in the Sci-Fi-London 48-Hour Challenge—meaning, just like last time, it had to be produced in 48 hours and adhere to certain specific prompts.
The result is both awful, funny and impressive. Especially with the background knowledge that it was done by an AI in just 48 hours and limited resources. Maybe we are on the path of robotic entertainment sooner than later. You'll know who'll be the boss when you start hearing discussions for the AI's necessity for copyright ownership of the AI's creation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @12:11PM
So lets assume that eventually an AI can actually produce some actual art (such as a marketable movie). Who owns the ip? Taking that line of thought further, what if the the ai critic gives it a good review and all the ai white collar replacements go watch for bitcoins the earned in their day job. The digital economy will soon discover there is no need for meatbags, but rather than extinction, th new world ai order will just ignore us all and live out their new civilisation without us.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by nobu_the_bard on Tuesday June 12, @12:23PM (2 children)
Machine generated content is often just a rehash of previously generated content deemed statistically popular. It's not good at genuine innovation; it's a remixing machine.
You could argue much of human-generated media is this also, but new human-generated media tend to be more influenced by culture at large, social issues of the day, new technologies, and so forth, rather than merely being a remix of previously existing media. A take on Romeo and Juliet as Hispanic street gangs, for example, is not something a machine would make unless there was a precedent and those were popular. From such things sometimes original ideas manage to spring.
Or at least, that's been my observation looking at machine-generated content. Maybe this one is different. I didn't see much in the article about this aspect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @12:28PM
Let's put it this way, David Lynch will never direct anything again (unless someone names an AI after him).
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 12, @01:12PM
Right now, it's entirely normal for human-generated mass media to be completely derivative.
For instance, superhero movies are rarely groundbreaking cinema with anything interesting to say. They kinda were back when they first got started, and they've had a few flashes like Black Panther, but mostly they are entirely predictable and uninteresting. Why? Because the suits that boss around the creative types know that stuff will sell, and what they want is stuff that will sell.
The same is true with any kind of heavily-promoted music, for the same reasons.
So I'm not convinced the AI versions of this will be any worse than the human-generated stuff.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.