Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

White House Confirms its Chief of Staff's E-Mail Account was Hacked

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 12, @03:10PM   Printer-friendly
from the hunter2 dept.
Security

DeathMonkey writes:

A personal email account of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was hacked, according to an email obtained by Buzzfeed via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. "As we discussed ... my folks are nervous about the emails you send and ask that you no longer include them on any postings," Kelly wrote. "Then there is hacking which one of my own personal accounts has suffered recently. I do almost everything now by phone or face-to-face comms."

The FOIA email confirms previous reports from Politico that Kelly used a compromised smartphone for months. If it's the same incident (the White House never confirmed the original reports), the attack happened during Trump's transition in late 2016 while Kelly was secretary of homeland security.

https://www.engadget.com/2018/06/11/john-kelly-hacked-foia-request/

Original Submission


«  Global Investment in Wind, Solar Exceeds That of Fossil Fuels
White House Confirms its Chief of Staff's E-Mail Account was Hacked | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 12, @03:30PM (4 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 12, @03:30PM (#691952) Journal

    head - meaning, in charge of

    homeland - that's like, everything, right?

    security - supposed to mean well informed, smart, sophisticated, insightful, among other things. Amirite? How am I doing so far?

    hacked - someone brighter than you gets into all your stuffs

    (for) months - that's like a long, long, time?

    So, what this all adds up to is, the best informed person in the US, this really bright, intelligent dude, who is supposed to protect all of us from the boogeyman, was hacked, and stayed hacked, for MONTHS!!

    Hmmmph. Some people watch soap operas, others actually watch opera - and we're stuck with some poor security theater.

    --
    ︻╦══╤─

    • (Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday June 12, @03:34PM

      by c0lo (156) on Tuesday June 12, @03:34PM (#691955)

      Hmmmph. Some people watch soap operas, others actually watch opera - and we're stuck with some poor security theater.

      Look on the bright side, mate - at least it is not a cheap theatre. (grin)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @03:41PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @03:41PM (#691957)

      Some people watch soap operas, others actually watch opera

      Who's watching the wa^H^H soap then?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @04:27PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @04:27PM (#691981)

      others actually watch opera

      Hmm, I want to go for the famous O Fortuna of Carmina Burana, but then this whole thing seems more like the Götterdämmerung part of the larger Der Ring des Nibelungen cycle. Perhaps we can call it Kapitaldämmerung instead.

  • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 12, @04:05PM

    by Thexalon (636) on Tuesday June 12, @04:05PM (#691971) Homepage

    We got to see all kinds of stupidity within the Democratic Party and the Clinton campaign already. Fair's fair, let's see the stupidity that's not already public record within the Trump administration.

    Although I have to assume that unlike in Rachel Maddow's dreams, they won't contain anything along the lines of "Vladimir Putin instructed us to anger Canada at the G-7."

    --
    A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @04:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @04:08PM (#691973)

    At least this sort of thing could never happen to our big giant head, @realdonaldtrump.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday June 12, @04:11PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Tuesday June 12, @04:11PM (#691975)

    "We've seen how much trouble email's paper trail can cause, so lets just talk face to face".

    --
    The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(1)