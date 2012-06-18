from the hunter2 dept.
A personal email account of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was hacked, according to an email obtained by Buzzfeed via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. "As we discussed ... my folks are nervous about the emails you send and ask that you no longer include them on any postings," Kelly wrote. "Then there is hacking which one of my own personal accounts has suffered recently. I do almost everything now by phone or face-to-face comms."
The FOIA email confirms previous reports from Politico that Kelly used a compromised smartphone for months. If it's the same incident (the White House never confirmed the original reports), the attack happened during Trump's transition in late 2016 while Kelly was secretary of homeland security.
https://www.engadget.com/2018/06/11/john-kelly-hacked-foia-request/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 12, @03:30PM (4 children)
head - meaning, in charge of
homeland - that's like, everything, right?
security - supposed to mean well informed, smart, sophisticated, insightful, among other things. Amirite? How am I doing so far?
hacked - someone brighter than you gets into all your stuffs
(for) months - that's like a long, long, time?
So, what this all adds up to is, the best informed person in the US, this really bright, intelligent dude, who is supposed to protect all of us from the boogeyman, was hacked, and stayed hacked, for MONTHS!!
Hmmmph. Some people watch soap operas, others actually watch opera - and we're stuck with some poor security theater.
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday June 12, @03:34PM
Look on the bright side, mate - at least it is not a cheap theatre. (grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @03:41PM (1 child)
Who's watching the wa^H^H soap then?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 12, @03:47PM
Well, YOU ARE!! Would you mind picking it up for me?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @04:27PM
Hmm, I want to go for the famous O Fortuna of Carmina Burana, but then this whole thing seems more like the Götterdämmerung part of the larger Der Ring des Nibelungen cycle. Perhaps we can call it Kapitaldämmerung instead.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 12, @04:05PM
We got to see all kinds of stupidity within the Democratic Party and the Clinton campaign already. Fair's fair, let's see the stupidity that's not already public record within the Trump administration.
Although I have to assume that unlike in Rachel Maddow's dreams, they won't contain anything along the lines of "Vladimir Putin instructed us to anger Canada at the G-7."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @04:08PM
At least this sort of thing could never happen to our big giant head, @realdonaldtrump.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday June 12, @04:11PM
"We've seen how much trouble email's paper trail can cause, so lets just talk face to face".
