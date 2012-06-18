Vietnam wants more control of its internet.

Vietnam is taking a leaf out of China's book when it comes to regulating the internet.

Legislators in Vietnam have approved a law requiring global tech firms with operations in the country to keep user data there, Reuters reported Tuesday. In addition, social media companies like Facebook will have to remove offending content from their platforms within one day of receiving a request from authorities.

An estimated 55 million people in Vietnam use social media regularly and the country is home to some of Facebook's most active users, ranking at seventh worldwide, according to a 2018 global digital report. Vietnam already has existing laws penalising anyone guilty of "propaganda against the state."

[...] There's no timeline given yet as to when the new law will kick in. Still, people are concerned it will stifle free expression in Vietnam.