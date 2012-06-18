from the the-more-you-tighten-your-grip dept.
Vietnam wants more control of its internet.
Vietnam is taking a leaf out of China's book when it comes to regulating the internet.
Legislators in Vietnam have approved a law requiring global tech firms with operations in the country to keep user data there, Reuters reported Tuesday. In addition, social media companies like Facebook will have to remove offending content from their platforms within one day of receiving a request from authorities.
An estimated 55 million people in Vietnam use social media regularly and the country is home to some of Facebook's most active users, ranking at seventh worldwide, according to a 2018 global digital report. Vietnam already has existing laws penalising anyone guilty of "propaganda against the state."
[...] There's no timeline given yet as to when the new law will kick in. Still, people are concerned it will stifle free expression in Vietnam.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @07:50PM (1 child)
At least according to the summary it sounds like Vietnam is trying to protect its users instead of control them. Since they already have a law regarding propaganda against the state there is no need for anything further. Woops, just thought it through, having the data retained within the country makes it quite a bit easier for government goons to search through it without requiring the help of US authorities or wherever the data may be.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @07:57PM
This law calls for companies like Google and Facebook to store data in Vietnam for Vietnamese people. Presumably the Vietnamese government would then have free access to it!
Would I be right in thinking that Facebook and Google wouldn't comply with this new law, and get blocked instead, like in China! Or will they spread cheeks and ram cock in fucking ass!
And how would it be determined who is a Vietnamese user! If I've never been to Vietnam but talk to Vietnamese people on Facebook, could the Vietnamese government get access to my data in the event that Facebook complies with these laws!