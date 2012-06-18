from the we're-rootin'-for-you dept.
The Mars Opportunity rover is caught in a dust storm, and the craft is hunkered down doing its best to survive the intensifying weather. The storm was first detected on Friday June 1st by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, at which point the rover's team was notified because of the weather event's proximity to Opportunity. The rover uses solar panels, so a dust storm could have an extremely negative impact on Opportunity's power levels and its batteries.
By Wednesday June 6th, Opportunity was in minimal operations mode because of sharply decreasing power levels. The brave little rover is continuing to weather the storm; it sent a transmission back to Earth Sunday morning, which is a good sign. It means there's still enough charge left in the batteries to communicate with home, despite the fact that the storm is continuing to worsen.
[...] The main concern here isn't the dust storm itself. It's the need to keep the rover's heaters operational while maintaining a minimal power level in the batteries. This isn't the first storm that Opportunity has weathered, but it is the worst. According to NASA, the weather event the rover faced in 2007 had an opacity level around 5.5. The estimate for this current storm is somewhere around 10.8.
Opportunity is a hardy little rover, though, and it has continually defied our expectations over the last 15 years. The rover was only designed to last for a 90-day mission, and yet it's still going. Here's hoping that Oppy will continue its trek across the Martian surface for many, many days to come.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday June 12, @11:07PM (1 child)
Opportunity sensors reports smells not unlike hunkering down inside a Tauntaun.
Last time Mars threw one of those at it, that actually cleaned up the panels, making it stronger.
Next step is super-sayan rover mode. Cue the XKCD about Opportunity becoming sentient and controlling half of Mars by the time we get there.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 12, @11:14PM
Mars has tauntauns? That's really big news!
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday June 12, @11:11PM (1 child)
90 days was an extremely conservative and overly pessimistic prediction of the longevity of these rovers. I sort of understand why they made such low predictions-- trying to manage expectations, keep the predicted budget low so Congress wouldn't cancel the program, that sort of thing. It's a game NASA has played for years. For instance, in the 1980s, Voyager 2's mission had to be extended to view Uranus and Neptune. Congress is surely on to them by now. Makes the game pretty much pointless, but both groups still play it.
Wonder what they thought the likely lifetime of these rovers really was? 3 years?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday June 12, @11:34PM
Congress' memory doesn't include much beyond the last election.
While there are some career congresscritters a great many of them only "serve" one or two terms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @11:32PM
