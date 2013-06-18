from the bells-will-be-ringing dept.
As Europe's latest copyright proposal heads to a critical vote on June 20-21, more than 70 Internet and computing luminaries have spoken out against a dangerous provision, Article 13, that would require Internet platforms to automatically filter uploaded content. The group, which includes Internet pioneer Vint Cerf, the inventor of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales, co-founder of the Mozilla Project Mitchell Baker, Internet Archive founder Brewster Kahle, cryptography expert Bruce Schneier, and net neutrality expert Tim Wu, wrote in a joint letter that was released today:
By requiring Internet platforms to perform automatic filtering all of the content that their users upload, Article 13 takes an unprecedented step towards the transformation of the Internet, from an open platform for sharing and innovation, into a tool for the automated surveillance and control of its users.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/06/internet-luminaries-ring-alarm-eu-copyright-filtering-proposal
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Wednesday June 13, @01:52AM
Under the sort of regime the EU is set to legislate, it's the other way around. The filters look at what you upload, if they match it to something then they block you. It doesn't matter that it's fair use, the burden is on YOU to somehow find a way to contest the automatic decision of the machine. So YOU would have to sue THEM to establish your fair use right!
And of course in reality that won't happen, probably not at all, certainly not enough. The real effect will be to repeal fair use by the back door. It may still exist on the books but you'll be left with no practical way to assert it.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday June 13, @02:10AM (1 child)
Back in the day, we ran BBS's. Some, like mine, at no charge to those who cared to dial in. We communicated all over the world via FidoNet, we played games, we did all kinds of stuff.
Yeah, I know, no copper lines anymore so those days are gone. But, we have a lot of new technology, and much more to come, to overcome that. One day we won't be so dependent on a few central providers, we will interconnect ourselves, again. That makes the copyright proposal much harder to enforce.
Ok, maybe just a dream but if you piss off enough people it could come true...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 13, @02:50AM
That is exactly what the Powers That Be are working to prevent. From the US, to Australia, to Russia, to China, and Vietnam - gubbermint wants to control what you access, and business wants to be part of that control.
ISP's are already guilty of throttling content that they don't like, such as torrenting. It's a small step to blocking anything they don't like. Sure, you can try to disguise your torrents by using a non-standard port, but you're not really fooling anyone. If you are partly successful in disguising your traffic, the ISP can just shut you down, completely.
And, that is not likely to change, any time soon. The internet has been built in such a fashion that you need an ISP. Any attempt to get around that middleman will be answered by law enforcement, the courts, and congress, in a manner that none of us likes.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Wednesday June 13, @02:19AM
What's the definition of that? If Runaway trolls enough folks on the internet is he/she/it an Internet Luminary? Or is it Dudette Blogs that has a bazillion followers on her blog and tweeter account?