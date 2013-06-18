from the 600GB-of-txt-files-is-massive dept.
Nation-state attackers affiliated with the Chinese government have made off with a trove of undersea military secrets, according to a report.
Hackers were able to mount a lateral attack after compromising the networks of a Navy contractor working for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Rhode Island, according to a Washington Post report, citing American officials.
The result? “Massive amounts of highly sensitive data” flowed into the hands of China, unnamed officials told the paper, including “secret plans to develop a supersonic anti-ship missile for use on U.S. submarines by 2020.”
The incident happened January and February, the sources said, and resulted in 614 gigabytes of data, most of it highly sensitive info related to American offensive and defensive systems, including cryptography systems for secure communication, signals and sensor data, and the Navy’s electronic submarine warfare library, which contains information about adversary radar platforms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 13, @06:25AM
Someone exfiltrates several hundred gigabytes out of your protected network, you even have enough sensors data to tell months after the fact, yet didn't realize it the minute it was happening?
This is either a propaganda lie, or a sign of gross, premeditated incompetence.
I wouldn't put the first beyond the government, and I wouldn't put the second beyond any commercial entity.