Binge-watchers were at the receiving end of a cruel joke yesterday as they arrived home after a hectic day’s work – Netflix (NFLX) was down – and it sent the whole world into a tizzy. Only an error message displayed on both the app and the website that read: Netflix error: this title is not available to watch instantly.

In spite of witnessing an exponential increase in the number of ardent followers, Netflix had so far managed to prevent its servers from any major disruptions. That is, until yesterday, when it saw its largest global outage. The video-streaming platform has previously suffered minor outages on April 19, May 9 and May 24 this year.

We are aware of members having trouble streaming on all devices. We are investigating the issue and appreciate your patience.

— Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018

[...] As per Down Detector website, complaints peaked at around 5PM ET and half an hour later, Netflix acknowledged the outage on its Twitter channel that they are aware of the issue. The issue was sorted out by 7PM ET, when the company tweeted, “The streaming issues we reported earlier have now been resolved. Thank you for your patience, and as always, happy streaming!”