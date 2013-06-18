from the he-ain't-heavy-he's-my-nucleus dept.
Nobelium — element number 102 on the periodic table — has an atomic nucleus that is deformed into the shape of an American football, scientists report in the June 8 Physical Review Letters. The element is the heaviest yet to have its nucleus sized up.
By probing individual nobelium atoms with a laser, the team gauged the oblong shape of three nobelium isotopes: nobelium-252, -253 and -254. These different forms of the element each contain 102 protons, but varying numbers of neutrons. The shape is not uncommon for nuclei, but the researchers also determined that nobelium-252 and -254 contain fewer protons in the center of the nucleus than the outer regions — a weird configuration known as a “bubble nucleus” (SN: 11/26/16, p. 11).
The measurements are in agreement with previous theoretical predictions. “It nicely confirms what we believe,” says study coauthor Witold Nazarewicz, a theoretical nuclear physicist at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Elements heavier than uranium, number 92, aren’t found in significant quantities in nature, and must be created artificially. Currently, the heaviest element on the periodic table is number 118, oganesson (SN Online: 2/12/18). But scientists hope to go even bigger, in search of a potential “island of stability,” a proposed realm in which elements are more stable than other heavy elements.
While many superheavy elements decay in just fractions of a second, some theoretical calculations suggest that elements inhabiting this proposed hinterland might persist longer, making them easier to study. Better understanding the heaviest known elements, including the shape of their atomic nuclei, could help scientists gauge what lies just out of reach.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 13, @01:58PM
So, how did it become deformed? And what was its original shape?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 13, @01:59PM
Prolate spheroid.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 13, @02:19PM (3 children)
By studying heaver elements and their nuclei configurations, could it eventually give some deeper insight into natural laws that govern why nuclei are configured how they are? What causes a particular distribution of protons and neutrons? What would cause fewer protons at the center of the nucleus?
What would cause the football shape? It is interesting that it happens, but why? Would any other non spherical nuclei configurations be possible? What causes protons and neutrons to configure themselves this way? Repeatably. Billions or Trillions of times as these elements are formed.
This should happen anywhere in the universe. Everywhere has the exact same periodic table of Lego bricks to play with. Those bricks only snap together certain ways.*
Why is it believed that there might be some island of stability in heaver elements? It seems as "obvious" to a non-chemist such as myself that maybe heavy nuclei become less stable because the neutrons are unable to hold them together. Maybe as nuclei get bigger and bigger, the nuclei become even less and less effective at holding nuclei together? Why would someone think differently? I heard this island of stability idea decades ago in college chemistry. But nobody said why.
I know asking too many questions can get one into trouble as one who might question or even upset the natural order as God intended it to be. So I'll stop asking at this point.
*I just love it when a Sci Fi says this alien metal is not found on earth! Oh, really? Just what elements NOT on the periodic table is it made of? And Captian America's shield made of the element Vibrainium, which atomic element was that again? Uh, I'm really gonna get in trouble now!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 13, @02:32PM
Some heave one side, the others heave in the opposite direction, there's an island of stability in between.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday June 13, @02:42PM
You can blame Higgs and his boatswain for all the mess (grin)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 13, @02:47PM
Background reading:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Island_of_stability [wikipedia.org]
Count your lucky stars. If Earth had naquadah we'd probably all be Jaffa right now.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday June 13, @02:40PM
I would imagine that, if it were possible for some super-heavy element to be stable for even a useful amount of time, that stars and universe-forming and whatever else goes on outside of Earth would have made them and, being stable, they would have survived.
Especially if there's a "range" of super-heavy elements that very, very, very slowly degrade only into each other.
If it was stable, it'd still be around. And pretty much there's nothing to indicate that the trend is anything but shorter-and-shorter half-lives.
Even if you find a semi-stable one (hours, days, weeks, months), it's not going to be all that useful to you except to say "told you so".