ASIFA-Hollywood Continues Commitment to Open Source Animation Technology

canopic jug writes:

ASIFA-Hollywood is encouraging its members to try popular open source software programs for themselves and to participate in the online communities. In particular, ASIFA is recommending Audacity, Blender, Gimp, Inkscape, Krita, Notepad ++, Open Broadcaster, and Synfig. The goal is to foster better tools and art for everyone.

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood continues its commitment to open source animation technology this month with a special development sponsorship to Synfig, a 2D vector graphics animation program. The amount awarded was $2000. This grant will help keep their new developer employed full-time, working on bug-fixes and improving stability of the free and open source software. ASIFA members are encouraged to download and experiment with the software today at https://www.synfig.org/#download.

