The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood continues its commitment to open source animation technology this month with a special development sponsorship to Synfig, a 2D vector graphics animation program. The amount awarded was $2000. This grant will help keep their new developer employed full-time, working on bug-fixes and improving stability of the free and open source software. ASIFA members are encouraged to download and experiment with the software today at https://www.synfig.org/#download.