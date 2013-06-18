18/06/13/1213203 story
posted by janrinok on Wednesday June 13, @07:22PM
from the unexpected-consequences dept.
from the unexpected-consequences dept.
"Lava from the Kilauea eruption has boiled away Hawaii's largest freshwater lake in just a matter of hours.
In a statement released on June 2, the U.S. Geological Survey explained that lava from the eruption's fissure 8 entered Green Lake and boiled its water away, sending a white plume high into the sky.
USGS tweeted that lava entered Green Lake at 10 AM local time. By 3PM, Hawaii County Fire Department confirmed that the lake had filled and that its water had evaporated." foxnews.com/science/2018/06/12/hawaii-volcano-kilauea-lava-boiled-away-big-islands-largest-freshwater-lake.html
Hawaii Volcano: Kilauea Lava Boiled Away Big Island's Largest Freshwater Lake | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 13, @07:29PM (1 child)
For some reason, this bothers me:
Was there a (D) after Kilauea?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 13, @07:51PM
Well, absolutely in character for the submitter, but might tell something about the editors...
But certainly it's the ridiculous Green Lake that had the (D) - and isn't the name telling! - while the victorious Kilauea would have carried the (R), if not a TRUMP in all caps.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday June 13, @08:08PM
I live in a city built on something like 50 volcanoes, the youngest of which is only 600 years old.
None of them are erupting at the moment, but when I see the videos from Hawaii I feel like I ought to be more worried than I am.
Wikipedia reassures me that the volcanic field is dormant. Whatever that means.