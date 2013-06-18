The nation's largest Catholic university – which doesn't want students to hear about radical Islam's threat to gay people, vandalism against pro-lifers or criticism of race preferences – has appeared with regularity on FIRE's annual list of the worst colleges for free speech.

[...] DePaul is slashing dozens of staff positions to "place the university in a better long-term position to invest in strategic growth," according to a statement to staff Thursday obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The 62 full- and part-time staff members are mostly in administrative support roles, and they represent 3.5 percent of non-faculty workers. The statement didn't specify exact positions. The school avoided the ire of its faculty by sparing them any layoffs.