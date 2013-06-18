from the should-have-seen-it-coming dept.
Earlier this year DePaul University was given the first-ever "Lifetime Censorship Award" by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education for its long, inglorious history of punishing and suppressing mostly conservative speech.
The nation's largest Catholic university – which doesn't want students to hear about radical Islam's threat to gay people, vandalism against pro-lifers or criticism of race preferences – has appeared with regularity on FIRE's annual list of the worst colleges for free speech.
[...] DePaul is slashing dozens of staff positions to "place the university in a better long-term position to invest in strategic growth," according to a statement to staff Thursday obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
The 62 full- and part-time staff members are mostly in administrative support roles, and they represent 3.5 percent of non-faculty workers. The statement didn't specify exact positions. The school avoided the ire of its faculty by sparing them any layoffs.
Source: https://www.thecollegefix.com/post/45753/
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday June 13, @09:06PM (2 children)
Sounds like the insane are running the asylum.
Wow. Talk about regulatory capture.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 13, @09:33PM
how many man benis u love frojack
all of them!!
god smite u
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday June 13, @09:41PM
That's not entirely a bad thing, considering the right-wing strain of Catholicism originated the Inquisition.
Unfortunately it sounds like they're getting sucked into the ctrl-left maelstrom with all the usual insanity accompanying.
"If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday June 13, @09:40PM
Was anything of value really lost?
If you look at the distribution of jobs within universities over the last few decades, you'll see that 30% of the current "jobs" are administrative nonsense that nobody had a need for in the past.
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 2) by digitalaudiorock on Wednesday June 13, @09:46PM (1 child)
A little perspective on the source:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_College_Fix [wikipedia.org]
https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2017/02/07/betsy-devoss-connection-college-fix-conservative-higher-education-news-site [insidehighered.com]
(Score: 2) by digitalaudiorock on Wednesday June 13, @09:50PM
A few more...
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/the-old-college-sigh/ [snopes.com]
http://www.politifact.com/texas/statements/2016/nov/03/todd-starnes/todd-starnes-says-university-texas-students-advise/ [politifact.com]
The first one being especially rich.