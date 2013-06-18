from the we've-all-done-it dept.
Milorad Trkulja was shot by an unknown gunman in Melbourne in 2004, then discovered that Google searches of his name brought up images of mob figures, including prolific drug trafficker Tony Mokbel. Gangland activity in the city was prevalent at the time.
Trkulja successfully sued Google in The Victorian Supreme Court in 2012, receiving AU$200,000 in damages (roughly $150,000). He then launched a second defamation action in 2013, alleging Google's autocomplete predictions, as well as searching phrases such as "Melbourne underworld criminals", wrongly brought up his name and image. Google took the case to the Victorian Court of Appeal and won that round.
Now the High Court has granted Trkulja special leave to appeal against that decision.
"In each of the pages on which images of such persons appear," the judgement said according to the ABC, "there are also images of persons who are notorious criminals or members of the Melbourne criminal underworld... coupled with images of persons, such as Mr Trkulja whose identity is relatively unknown."
Google tried to stop the case, but the High Court ruled there was clear potential for defamation.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Arik on Thursday June 14, @12:29AM
What a bunch of retards. Of course when you search for this guy you get some of the underworld figures that have been reported in connection with his name. That's exactly how it's supposed to work.
Before seeing this, I would have figured he might well be an innocent man, but now I'm sure he's an underworld figure himself. How else would he have the juice to bribe or bully a judge into that ruling?
Milorad Trkulja, notorious Melbourne underworld figure, we invited you here to ask a question that only a man with your experience would really be able to answer. Just how much is a Victorian High Court Justice worth? What's the current market value mate?
"If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @12:44AM (1 child)
Google needs to meet the consequence of the real world.
"Hey, I am just a cokmputer geek" don't cut it. The fuckers that came up with zyklon b said the same.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @01:04AM
Hey, I am just a cockpooter geek. Wanna anal?